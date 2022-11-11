ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Midget race at Speedway Tuesday night

Buddy Kolfold will be seeking his third straight USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship race victory at Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday Night. Kolfold, of Penngrove, made a late race-pass to garner a victory at the third-mile clay oval two years ago and lead from the mid-point on last season. The last driver to win three straight National Midget races at Bakersfield was Billy Vukovich in 1966 and 1967.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield police. Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed in Rosamond identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man shot and killed in Rosamond last week has been identified. On Friday Nov. 11, just after 6 a.m., deputies found Kevin John Ramirez, 37, of Rosamond dead in 3300 block of Sierra Highway. He died at the scene, said the coroner. The time and date of the shooting is unknown.
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Freon Trucking employees demand pay they say is owed to them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of Freon Trucking employees gathered outside the business Monday morning to demand missing pay they claim the company owes them. One employee, Joel Juarez, told 17 News they have not been getting paid “fairly.” “There’s times that one week we’ll get paid. There’s other weeks that we will not get […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
ARVIN, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

