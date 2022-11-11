ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 10: From elite to streamable

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.

But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.

That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.

Let’s break down the Week 10 D/ST tiers:

Elite

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ORG XMIT: OTK

1. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Commanders)

2. Dallas Cowboys (at Packers)

3. New York Giants (vs. Texans)

4. Buffalo Bills (vs. Vikings)

5. Tennessee Titans (vs. Broncos)

Some really good defenses, plus a couple of intriguing matchups.

Solid

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

6. San Francisco 49ers (vs. Chargers)

7. New Orleans Saints (at Steelers)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (vs Colts)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Seahawks)

10. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Jaguars)

I’m a little nervous about the Raiders and Chiefs for some reason, and the Seahawks can put up points even against a tough Bucs D. But there’s obviously upside.

Streaming options

Credit: NFL on FOX

11. Arizona Cardinals (at Rams)

12. Los Angeles Rams (vs. Cardinals)

13. Seattle Seahawks (at Buccaneers)

14. Indianapolis Colts (at Raiders)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Saints)

I think that Cards-Rams game will be low scoring, particularly if Matthew Stafford doesn’t play.

Throw a dart if you're desperate

Chicago Bears (vs. Lions)

Minnesota Vikings (at Bills)

Maybe the Lions struggle to move the football? And only pick the Vikes if Josh Allen misses the game due to injury.

