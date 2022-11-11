ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Batman: The Animated Series’ voice actor Kevin Conroy dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died.

Conroy was 66.

Diane Pershing, the voice of Poison Ivy in the cartoon show, posted a tribute to her co-star on Facebook.

Conroy died Thursday after a brief fight with cancer, according to a news release by DC comics.

Costar Mark Hamill, who voiced Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said in a statement, that “Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy was the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne in “Batman: The Animated Series” from 1992-1996 but continued the role through almost 60 different productions including 15 films, other television shows and video games, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He came up with two voices for both sides of the Dark Knight.

“For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery — that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner — it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman,” Hamill said.

Conroy told The Hollywood Reporter the reason why Bruce Wayne and Batman had different voices in 2017.

“Early on, I said, ‘This is the most famous and powerful guy in Gotham. Are you telling me he just puts on a mask and no one knows it’s him? Seriously? There’s got to be more to the disguise,’ " Conroy said. “My template for the two voices was the 1930s film The Scarlet Pimpernel. I played Bruce Wayne as sort of a humorous playboy to counteract the brooding nature of Batman.”

Conroy also appeared once as Batman in person in the Batwoman part of The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, TV Line reported.

Conroy was born in 1955 in Westbury, New York, to an Irish-Catholic family and raised mostly in Connecticut, Rolling Stone reported. He said he wasn’t into comic books when growing up but was drawn to acting when he said he was a middle school outcast. He graduated early and at the age of 17, enrolled in The Julliard School after earning a scholarship to the prestigious institution and studied under John Houseman. He attended the school with Superman star Christopher Reeve, Frances Conroy and his roommate Robin Williams, according to DC.

After graduating, Conroy joined a touring troupe and even was cast in several Broadway plays, but transitioned to television to make a living, Rolling Stone reported.

Before becoming Batman, Conroy got his start in the soap opera “Another World.” He also appeared in “Search for Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “Matlock” and “Murphy Brown,” TV Line reported.

Conroy, who was openly gay, wrote ”Finding Batman,” which was spotlighted as part of DC Pride 2022. Conroy said that his experience playing Batman helped him to come to terms with his sexuality, Variety reported.

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn Williams, sister Trisha Conroy and brother Tom Conroy, TMZ reported.

