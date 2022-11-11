City of Lima to give Leadership, Good Neightbor awards

LIMA — The City of Lima has open applications for the County Good Neighbor Award and the Shirley Daley Community Leadership Award.

The County Good Neighbor award hopes to reward individuals, groups and businesses who have made a difference in the community.

The Shirley Daley Community Leadership Award is for an individual who embodies the legacy of Daley. The recipient of this award will be able to select a local organization that will receive a $1,500 donation.

The City of Lima will not be hosting an award ceremony this year. Applications are due by Monday, Dec.5. The winners will be announced at the Mayor’s Press Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Applications are available at cityhall.lima.oh.us under Neighborhood Support.

For more information contact Sydni Winkler at 419-221-5177 or by email at [email protected]