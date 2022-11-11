ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

City of Lima to give Leadership, Good Neightbor awards

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crnuu_0j7Rb6bf00

LIMA — The City of Lima has open applications for the County Good Neighbor Award and the Shirley Daley Community Leadership Award.

The County Good Neighbor award hopes to reward individuals, groups and businesses who have made a difference in the community.

The Shirley Daley Community Leadership Award is for an individual who embodies the legacy of Daley. The recipient of this award will be able to select a local organization that will receive a $1,500 donation.

The City of Lima will not be hosting an award ceremony this year. Applications are due by Monday, Dec.5. The winners will be announced at the Mayor’s Press Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Applications are available at cityhall.lima.oh.us under Neighborhood Support.

For more information contact Sydni Winkler at 419-221-5177 or by email at [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

UA Local 776 explains apprenticeships

LIMA — The United Association Local 776 had an open house at their facilities at 1300 Bowman Road to educate the public about the importance of skilled trades in the area and how apprenticeships work. At the UA 776 facility, they have HVAC, plumbing and pipefitting. An apprenticeship is...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Glenn to host landlord meeting

LIMA — Sixth Ward Council Member Derry Glenn, will be hosting a meeting for landlords on Tuesday. Glenn will be hosting a conversation on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wingate Hotel in downtown Lima. The goal of the meeting is to build a bridge between landlords and tenants in Lima.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Agricultural Society elects officers

ALLEN COUNTY — On Nov. 9, the Allen County Agricultural Society elected new officers to serve in 2023. Brian Langhals was selected as president. DJ (David) Smith was selected for vice president. Troy Elwer was selected for secretary. Brooke Stepleton was selected for treasurer. On Nov. 2, six directors...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Job fair aims to keep medical residents in Lima

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center hosted a job fair for medical residents Tuesday in an effort to keep young physicians in the Lima area after they complete their training. The health system is now training 83 residents, who met with representatives from St. Rita’s and other...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

RTA headed in a new direction

LIMA — After past financial hardship, the Allen County Regional Transit Authority is making headway. What was previously a time of struggle is now filled with abundance. In 2020, the Cares ACT was signed by Congress to help fund public transportation. The act helped transit authorities across the nation in need of a helping hand. According to ACRTA co-director Brian Wildermuth, RTA received almost $4 million.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. East Vine Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday. 300 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday. 300...
LIMA, OH
10TV

Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Paulding County Progress

Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released

VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles

The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Up to 40,000 mink released from Hoaglin Township farm

HOAGLIN TOWNSHIP — Between 25,000 and 40,000 mink were let loose early Tuesday morning at Lion Farms USA, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, someone destroyed fencing on the farm and the carnivorous mink escaped. Mink eat primarily “fresh kills” and often hunt prey bigger than themselves.
WANE-TV

Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

‘We’re going in after our kids’

LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Arson at Comfort Inn

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy