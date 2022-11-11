Read full article on original website
Heritage Home Health and Hospice First-Ever Friendsgiving in Texarkana
Heritage Home Health and Hospice hosted its first-ever Friendsgiving event yesterday at the Southwest Center. The event was open to all Texarkana nursing facilities and featured food, games, and fellowship. In attendance were folks from several assisted living communities, local firefighters, Heritage helpers, and vendors providing senior information such as HealthCare Express, Visiting Angles, Kelli Ashbrook Insurance, Altzhimers Alliance, and East Funeral Home.
Hughes Springs community offering assistance in tornado recovery
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — East Texans in Hughes Springs are still feeling the impact of the tornado that tore through two weeks ago. At the First Assembly of God Church, they set up a disaster assistance center to help support those in need. “The community has just come together and it’s just day after […]
menastar.com
Veterans Day Parade brings large crowd to downtown Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A large crowd gathered in downtown Texarkana to give thanks to the men and women who have served our country. The annual veterans parade started at East Broad and Hazel Streets. With American flags flying in the hands of spectators, veterans, marching bands and multiple community groups...
easttexasradio.com
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
KSLA
Sevier County hospital to open Dec. 6
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County, Ark., residents are gearing up to reap the benefits of a tax increase they voted in three years ago. The doors of a new, $24 million hospital will swing open for business next month. “We are a state-of-the-art hospital,” said Lori House,...
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
onlyinark.com
Off the Beaten Track: Railside Building to Event Venue
What was once an unused, outdated industrial building is now a 6,000-square-foot event venue making a regional impression. Off the Beaten Track in Nashville, Arkansas began as a manufacturing facility for a soil product in the 1960s and now hosts guests and families for special celebrations. The building, located next...
KTBS
Fatal crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police in Texarkana, Texas say 62-year-old Dennis Washington was driving late Friday night when he crashed into a light pole and died at the scene. Washington was eastbound on New Boston Road when he crossed the westbound lanes as it approached the intersection with Celeste Street. Police...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Blood drive in honor of the late Charlie...
KSLA
Texas stresses seatbelt use
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Seatbelts in motor vehicles have been around for more than 50 years, but safety leaders say many drivers and passengers are not heeding the warnings about seatbelt safety. That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation has a rollover convincer, which simulates what can happen in...
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials in East Texas searching for missing man last seen running into 500-acre wooded area
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are looking for a 38-year-old missing man last seen after running into a wooded area with his girlfriend. Officials said William Chad Martin, of Ore City, was last seen early Nov. 5 after his girlfriend said they had been smoking meth […]
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
magnoliareporter.com
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
UA Hope-Texarkana Offering Fast-Track CNA and Phlebotomy Courses
Registration is going on right now for 2023 spring classes at The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. If you've been considering getting into the medical field, then look into the fast-track Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Phlebotomy courses this spring. This is a great career to get into right now. According...
