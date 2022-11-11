Read full article on original website
Community Foundation announces education grants
DELMARVA – Schools across the lower shore recently received almost $150,000. The Community Foundation awarded schools with education grants, focusing on social and emotional needs for students. The Foundation says they are happy to provide this funding, having an immediate impact on students. We want to hear your good...
CHS STUDENTS AND STAFF OF THE WEEK
Mrs. Barabe was nominated by Jade Gustafson: "Mrs. Barabe is the one of the best paraprofessionals there is. She doesn’t lose her patience with kids and is really funny and smart. She does a really good job of doing her job. Thank you Mrs. Barabe!" Dakota Olson was nominated by Mrs. Wopata:"I have been so impressed with how Dakota completes her work and does it with excellence. She was not...
South Dorchester families enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – South Dorchester families got a chance to eat school Thanksgiving dinner together. The school district opened the cafeteria up to family members to enjoy a meal with students. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
