The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
New Jersey-Based Comfort Food Joint, Taylor Sam’s, Secures Lease in St. Pete
As the first out-of-state location, owners Dawn and Scott Spivak plan on gutting the building so they can ‘replicate’ the aesthetic of their flagship outpost.
Bay News 9
Indian Rocks Beach to address problems with weekend rental homes
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — John Perruccio and his wife fell love with Indian Rocks Beach back in 2015. Tuesday, residents and city leaders of Indian Rocks Beach will discuss stricter guidelines for vacation rentals. Mayor Joanne Kennedy says they are going to be looking at new inspections, fees...
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
businessobserverfl.com
Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel
A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
businessobserverfl.com
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction
Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
suncoastnews.com
Free food distribution to take place Thursday, Nov. 17
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution. The next food distribution event will be at Holiday Bible Church on Thursday,...
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa
Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
thatssotampa.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
suncoastnews.com
Junk to funk: One person’s trash is someone else’s artwork
NEW PORT RICHEY— Bracelets that used to be spoons. Sports figurines crafted from nuts and bolts. Fan blades transformed into wall art. The Pasco Upcycle and Arts Fest at Sims Park in New Port Richey highlighted local artists, artisans and hobbyists who create decorative and/or useful items from the detritus many of us would pitch straight into the bin.
Yacht StarShip launches ‘Bay Rocket,’ Tampa’s only jet boat thrill ride
Yacht StarShip Dining Cruises & Events announced an expansion to its fleet on Monday with the addition of the "Bay Rocket," an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.
Hotbins, an Amazon return store where prices change daily, opens in Tampa
It could be a box of pampers, or it could be an Xbox, you don't really know!
fox13news.com
Storms caused more beach erosion, damaged dune walkovers beyond repair in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews in Treasure Island Monday started removing two dune walkovers they said Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole damaged beyond repair. Public works crews said Nicole specifically took more sand from part of Sunset Beach than they’ve lost in recent history. "Previously, we’d lose maybe...
suncoastnews.com
Office closures for Hernando County government on Thanksgiving
BROOKSVILLE -- The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving:. Hernando County Transit will not be providing service on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving – services will be provided as normal on Friday, Nov. 25.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?
Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
