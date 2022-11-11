ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel

A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction

Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Free food distribution to take place Thursday, Nov. 17

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution. The next food distribution event will be at Holiday Bible Church on Thursday,...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
TAMPA, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Junk to funk: One person’s trash is someone else’s artwork

NEW PORT RICHEY— Bracelets that used to be spoons. Sports figurines crafted from nuts and bolts. Fan blades transformed into wall art. The Pasco Upcycle and Arts Fest at Sims Park in New Port Richey highlighted local artists, artisans and hobbyists who create decorative and/or useful items from the detritus many of us would pitch straight into the bin.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Office closures for Hernando County government on Thanksgiving

BROOKSVILLE -- The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving:. Hernando County Transit will not be providing service on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving – services will be provided as normal on Friday, Nov. 25.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?

Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

