Sag Harbor, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

27east.com

Police Chase in Sagaponack

Following a brief car chase in Sagaponack on Sunday afternoon, a man wanted by Suffolk County Police was taken into custody by Southampton Town Police. The man fled police by... more. A motorcyclist was killed instantly when he was thrown off his 1984 Harley Davidson on Sunrise Highway just east...
SAGAPONACK, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Observes Veterans Day

Sag Harbor held its annual Veterans Day observance Friday, with a short parade from the Civil War monument at Main and Madison streets to the Chelberg & Battle Post 388... more. The Dockside restaurant, which has long leased space from the Sag Harbor American Legion, has ... by Stephen J....
SAG HARBOR, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip

Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12. Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
ISLIP, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of November 10

MONTAUK — Jordan Q. Oney, 28, of Montauk was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 27 at 7:20 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in... more. NORTHWEST — Skylar M. Boothe, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on October 23 at 8:32 p.m. and charged with menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor, after police said she struck a bedroom door multiple times with an unknown object, breaking it and striking another person through that door. She was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property, another misdemeanor, for the damage to the door, which police said will cost about $100 to repair. EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE — Village Police were called to a Gingerbread Lane business after management said an ... 4 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Inside Shahab Karmely’s historic East Hampton mansion

Shahab Karmely says only a builder like himself would have taken on the massive rehabilitation of the Gardiner Estate, a historic 5-acre East Hampton spread. “Even the billionaires and ‘money’s-no-object’ folks in the Hamptons would probably have been scared off by a project like this,” Karmely told the Financial Times. “I had a huge advantage because I’ve been building for decades.”
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Body Found on Shelter Island Beach

The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach at Smith Cove on the south side... more. A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy roared through the New York region. This week, the editors ... 3 Nov 2022 by 27Speaks.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
riverheadlocal

Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport

A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
JAMESPORT, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight

On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in September. A man allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, located at...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
RIVERHEAD, NY

