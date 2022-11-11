Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
Related
27east.com
Police Chase in Sagaponack
Following a brief car chase in Sagaponack on Sunday afternoon, a man wanted by Suffolk County Police was taken into custody by Southampton Town Police. The man fled police by... more. A motorcyclist was killed instantly when he was thrown off his 1984 Harley Davidson on Sunrise Highway just east...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Observes Veterans Day
Sag Harbor held its annual Veterans Day observance Friday, with a short parade from the Civil War monument at Main and Madison streets to the Chelberg & Battle Post 388... more. The Dockside restaurant, which has long leased space from the Sag Harbor American Legion, has ... by Stephen J....
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
Scallops keep dying in Long Island’s Peconic Bay, harming the local fishing community
The sun rises over the Peconic Bay wetlands. This year represents the fourth in a row of record die-offs for Peconic Bay scallops. Scientists blame parasites encouraged by the climate crisis. But they’re also hopeful the marine animal could be saved before the industry goes bust. [ more › ]
2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip
Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12. Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of November 10
MONTAUK — Jordan Q. Oney, 28, of Montauk was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 27 at 7:20 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in... more. NORTHWEST — Skylar M. Boothe, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on October 23 at 8:32 p.m. and charged with menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor, after police said she struck a bedroom door multiple times with an unknown object, breaking it and striking another person through that door. She was also charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief with intent to damage property, another misdemeanor, for the damage to the door, which police said will cost about $100 to repair. EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE — Village Police were called to a Gingerbread Lane business after management said an ... 4 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
therealdeal.com
Inside Shahab Karmely’s historic East Hampton mansion
Shahab Karmely says only a builder like himself would have taken on the massive rehabilitation of the Gardiner Estate, a historic 5-acre East Hampton spread. “Even the billionaires and ‘money’s-no-object’ folks in the Hamptons would probably have been scared off by a project like this,” Karmely told the Financial Times. “I had a huge advantage because I’ve been building for decades.”
27east.com
Body Found on Shelter Island Beach
The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach at Smith Cove on the south side... more. A decade ago, Superstorm Sandy roared through the New York region. This week, the editors ... 3 Nov 2022 by 27Speaks.
Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport
A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight
On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
Long Island Fire Departments Receive ASPCA Public Service Award
Firefighters from three Long Island fire departments in Islip received this year's ASPCA Public Service Award.
Introduction to ‘Neighborhood Watch’ hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association
Learn more about neighborhood watches and tactics to protect neighborhoods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Riverhead Police Lt. Jonathan Devereaux will lead participants through conversations about public and personal safety. These will include simple ways...
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street.
2 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Patchogue HomeGoods
The incident happened on Oct. 8 at the store on Sunrise Highway.
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in September. A man allegedly stole $700 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, located at...
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
Comments / 1