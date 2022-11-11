Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Kings-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in California, and NBA Champion Anthony Davis is on the injury report.

That being said, the former Kentucky star is listed as probable, so he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) probable for Friday."

Davis is currently averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

In addition, he's shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.

The Lakers come into the night struggling hugely.

After starting the season 0-5, they won two in a row, but they are now back to their losing ways.

The team is currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 2-9 in their first 11 games of the season.

Last season, they were 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs, but this season they look even worse than in 2021-22.

One of their biggest issues has been the fact that they rank last in the entire NBA in three-point shooting percentage (29.3%).

Over their next four games (the Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs), they will face off with teams that have records under .500.

Therefore, this would be the time to turn around their season.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 4-6 record in their first ten games of the season.

After starting 0-4, they have won four of their last six games, so they will not necessarily be an easy matchup.