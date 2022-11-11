ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HometownLife.com

Westland library to temporarily close ahead of major renovation

There are some big changes in store for Westland's library. The library will spend the winter, spring and summer undergoing a major renovation and addition that will add roughly 7,000 square feet to the building on Central City Parkway. The library will move to the old Marshall Upper Elementary School on Bayview Street during construction.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond

• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn School District educating eighth grade students on their high school options

DEARBORN — Eighth graders in the Dearborn school district now have the chance to learn more about high school and the opportunities available to them. Schools in the district are offering presentations to eighth grade students and their parents in November to help them become more acquainted with their options in high school. Zoom meetings will also be held in December for those who cannot make the November presentations.
DEARBORN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Five new members elected to Flint Board of Education

FLINT, MI -- There will be five new members on the Flint Board of Education starting next year. Newcomers beat out the existing board president and sitting board appointees during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, according to unofficial results from Genesee County. Four candidates of the five-person slate were elected...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
DETROIT, MI

