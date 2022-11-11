Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Westland library to temporarily close ahead of major renovation
There are some big changes in store for Westland's library. The library will spend the winter, spring and summer undergoing a major renovation and addition that will add roughly 7,000 square feet to the building on Central City Parkway. The library will move to the old Marshall Upper Elementary School on Bayview Street during construction.
13abc.com
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The family of an 11-year-old Monroe County boy with autism, can’t help but ask the question why, over and over again, when they think about what they say his teachers did to him at school. The boy’s family asked us to call him J.J.
ClickOnDetroit.com
School bus crashes into Washtenaw County elementary school after driver loses control
SALINE, Mich. – A school bus crashed through the side wall of an elementary school in Saline on Sunday. Police say the 69-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after he crashed a school bus into the side of Harvest Elementary School in Saline on Sunday afternoon.
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say the shelter in place order has been released at Oakland University. The hunt for the suspects continues. The Oakland County Sheriff' Office says that a chase from Genesee County involving three stolen cars has lead to a crash in Oakland County. Police say...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond
• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
Arab American News
Dearborn School District educating eighth grade students on their high school options
DEARBORN — Eighth graders in the Dearborn school district now have the chance to learn more about high school and the opportunities available to them. Schools in the district are offering presentations to eighth grade students and their parents in November to help them become more acquainted with their options in high school. Zoom meetings will also be held in December for those who cannot make the November presentations.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Five new members elected to Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI -- There will be five new members on the Flint Board of Education starting next year. Newcomers beat out the existing board president and sitting board appointees during the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, according to unofficial results from Genesee County. Four candidates of the five-person slate were elected...
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
