Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
FBI Links One Juvenile To Dozens Of HBCU Bomb Threats
Many of the bomb threats that targeted the country's HBCUs earlier this year have been linked to a single juvenile, according to the FBI. On Monday (November 14), a senior FBI official said the juvenile, who was not identified, was prosecuted as a minor by state authorities, ending the long-standing probe into the more than 50 racially-motivated threats that rocked Black colleges across the nation, per USA Today.
iheart.com
4 University Of Idaho Students Found Dead In Homicide Case
Four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home near the school's campus in what police in the city of Moscow referred to as a homicide case on Sunday (November 13) via NBC News. University of Idaho students were advised to shelter in place or avoid the campus...
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
Comments / 0