Madagascar The Musical coming to the Orpheum
SIOUX CITY -- Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in a live musical version, "Madagascar: The Musical," on April 16, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. This smash hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends...
MINI: Santa is coming
THE MINI: Santa Claus is coming to downtown Sioux City on Monday. Are you ready? -- JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
MINI: Is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pants?
THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pants and joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
Manager, mom seek non-divisive uses for 'Success Kid' meme
SIOUX CITY — When fielding licensing requests for use of the popular "Success Kid" meme and her son's photo, Laney Griner and her manager stick to fun, non-controversial uses. No beer ads. No marijuana. And definitely not something as potentially divisive as politics. Using the image in the Success...
Sioux City gets ready for Downtown for the Holidays
SIOUX CITY — The best seat in downtown Sioux City may be on a bench that is in the shape of two polar bears. At least this is the opinion of Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote. "The polar bear bench is located right in front of Downtown for...
'Success Kid' mom says she didn't give former Rep. Steve King permission to use photo
SIOUX CITY — When a photo of her son, Sam, became popular in online memes and was dubbed "Success Kid," Laney Griner was glad it made others happy. The photo of her then-11-month-old son, clad in a white-and-green shirt, a fistful of sand raised toward his mouth during a trip to the beach in August 2007, made people smile, Griner said, and she didn't mind if people shared memes using the photo on their social media pages.
B-17 involved in Texas crash visited Sioux City in July
SIOUX CITY — The B-17 Flying Fortress involved in a deadly mid-air collision at a Texas air show on Saturday gave rides to numerous Siouxland residents this summer. The World War II-era bomber, owned by the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing's B-17 Texas Raiders, flew into Sioux Gateway Airport in July, when it sat on display for five days and also took several daily flights with passengers, some of them veterans.
Lawton, Iowa writer picks up two literary awards
LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a religious work of nonfiction by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Radio. "Grace Abounding," a sequel to Young's novel "The Daze of Grace" (a previous Firebird Book Award winner), won in the Christian fiction category. "Fear and Other Names of the Enemy" won in the religious/nonfiction category.
B-17 BOMBER THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY CRASHES IN TEXAS
AUTHORITIES IN TEXAS SAY SIX PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER TWO HISTORIC MILITARY PLANES OF THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE COLLIDED AND CRASHED TO THE GROUND SATURDAY AFTERNOON DURING A DALLAS AIR SHOW. ONE OF THE PLANES WAS A B-17 BOMBER KNOWN AS “TEXAS RAIDERS” THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY IN MID-JULY...
Interpretive Center hosting ornament decorating program
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be hosting “Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating” at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ornaments will be available for children to decorate, including one to hang on the Center’s community tree. Registration...
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Executive director says numbers don't reflect human rights needs in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Even though the Sioux City Human Rights Commission's case numbers dropped amid the pandemic, Executive Director Karen Mackey said it's crucial that the commission be adequately staffed and funded. During a budget meeting earlier this year, Mackey told the Sioux City Council that the commission takes hundreds...
Sioux City Musketeers beat Des Moines in shootout
SIOUX CITY -- Ryan Conmy scored a pair of goals, Ben Doran scored the lone goal in the shootout and Axel Mangbo saved all three attempts by the Des Moines Buccaneers as the Sioux City Musketeers came away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. The Musketeers opened the scoring at...
Mr. Goodfellow: Hy-Vee
ABOUT THE DONOR: The Hy-Vee stores have teamed up to assist children through the Goodfellow fund. Hy-Vee employs more than 1,300 people in the Sioux City area at its stores on Hamilton Boulevard, at Southern Hills Mall, on Gordon Drive, on Pierce Street and in South Sioux City. Copyright 2018...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
$150,000 Powerball Winner Who Bought Their Ticket In Sheldon Hasn’t Contacted The Lottery Yet
Sheldon, Iowa — If you bought a Powerball ticket on November 3rd, 4th, or 5th from the Sheldon Hy-Vee C-Store and picked the Power Play option, check your ticket. It could be worth $150,000. We received word that weekend that someone who purchased their ticket at the Sheldon Hy-Vee...
MINI: It is apparent to me
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rule of law instead of the rule of Trump. --Frank Gruber, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and...
City of Sioux City receives $105K lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy for LED fixtures recently installed in the Discovery Parking Ramp. Representatives from MidAmerican Energy presented a check to the City Council for $105,213 at Monday's council meeting. The lighting upgrades were implemented in an effort...
