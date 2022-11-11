How to Watch Virginia Football vs. Pittsburgh

How to watch, stream, or listen to the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers football game

The Virginia Cavaliers welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers to Scott Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2018. UVA looks to snap a two-game losing streak and keep bowl eligibility hopes alive, while Pitt seeks to pick up its sixth win and secure bowl eligibility. See below for info on how to watch Pitt at Virginia football on TV, stream it online, or listen to it on the radio:

Game: Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5 ACC)

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, November 12th at 12pm



TV Channel: ACC Network

Announcers: Chris Cotter (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Analyst), Lericia Harris (Sideline)

Live Stream: fuboTV

How to listen: SiriusXM 135 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - Click here for list of affiliates

Spread: Pitt -5.5

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction

Series History: Pittsburgh leads the all-time series against Virginia 9-4 and has also taken three of the five meetings in Charlottesville. The Panthers and Cavaliers are meeting in Scott Stadium for the first time since 2018. Each of the previous two matchups in 2019 and 2021 were in Pittsburgh and the two Coastal rivals didn't play in 2020 due to the altered COVID-19 scheduling. Pitt has won five of the last six games against Virginia, including a 48-38 win last season to clinch the ACC Coastal title.