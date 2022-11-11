ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

'Low impact' Nicole dumped an inch of rain in Tallahassee, gusts of around 40 mph recorded

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nrcxw_0j7Ra2BO00

Tropical Storm Nicole brought light rain and a few gusts around 40 mph as it passed through the Tallahassee area Thursday.

Overall impacts were slightly under what National Weather Service officials predicted because Nicole’s center never re-emerged into the Gulf of Mexico after the storm crossed the Florida Peninsula.

Instead, it hugged the Big Bend coastline before passing north into Georgia on Friday, said Tallahassee-based NWS Meteorologist Israel Gonzalez.

“It was welcome rainfall. Not a drought buster by any means, but it was much-needed,” Gonzalez said. “It was a relatively low-impact event but nothing significant, thankfully.”

Previous reporting: Negative tide before the surge: Tropical Storm Nicole coming, but no worries in Wakulla

'Holy! ...': Watch Daytona Beach Shores pool deck collapse as Tropical Storm Nicole rages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgqpX_0j7Ra2BO00

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 4 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach.

In Tallahassee, steady winds reached about 28 miles an hour and the highest gust recorded by NWS was 43 mph at Florida A&M University. Unconfirmed gusts of 47 mph were reported at Weather STEM sites in Southwood and at Desoto Trails in North Tallahassee.

Rainfall across the area increased to the east, but in Tallahassee, the recorded total at the airport was 1.03 inches. In places like Jefferson County, the Interstate 75 corridor and Valdosta, closer to 2 inches of rain fell.

“We didn’t get super heavy rainfall like we thought we could so it was a steady continuous moderate rain,” Gonzalez said. “No real heavy bands set up over our area.”

There were more than 15,000 reported power outages in Tallahassee

Tallahassee utility crews responded to more than 15,000 reported power outages throughout the day. Crews responded to power lines down across town and several reports of trees down.

NWS officials were still working Friday to determine the extent of tree damage.

Along the coastline, storm surges were expected to reach between 3 and 5 feet as Nicole’s movement inland overnight coincided with high tide, however, from Steinhatchee to Shell Point the water rose about a foot and a half.

“Nicole’s center of circulation stayed east of Apalachee Bay so that kept an offshore component to the wind,” Gonzalez said. “Had the track shifted westward, that could have been different.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfVsr_0j7Ra2BO00

Nicole is sweeping in a high-pressure system that will dip temperatures into the low 40s and upper 30s over the weekend and extended cooler temperatures will likely end the 2022 hurricane season, said meteorologist Ryan Truchelut.

“Longer term,” said Truchelut, the WeatherTiger meteorologist, who provides forecasts for the Tallahassee Democrat, “the good news is that a weekend cold front should put an end to our extended tropical season for good.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Low impact' Nicole dumped an inch of rain in Tallahassee, gusts of around 40 mph recorded

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Nicole Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nicole is now a tropical storm and as of 6pm CT was 40 miles SE of Tallahassee. The storm will continue to move Northwest and gradually turn North & then Northeast. Northwest Florida remains on the western edge of the storm so areas east of Hwy 79 are seeing some beneficial rainfall. That rain will exit overnight and conditions should improve on Veterans Day. Lows tonight will fall into the lows 60s. Winds will be North at 15-20 mph. On Veterans Day skies will slowly clear and it will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be West at 10-20 mph. As we head into the weekend a cold front will sweep through bringing much colder air by Sunday. Saturday will be warm with highs in the 70s and a very small chance of rain with the cold front later in the day. Sunday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy