'Low impact' Nicole dumped an inch of rain in Tallahassee, gusts of around 40 mph recorded

Tropical Storm Nicole brought light rain and a few gusts around 40 mph as it passed through the Tallahassee area Thursday.

Overall impacts were slightly under what National Weather Service officials predicted because Nicole’s center never re-emerged into the Gulf of Mexico after the storm crossed the Florida Peninsula.

Instead, it hugged the Big Bend coastline before passing north into Georgia on Friday, said Tallahassee-based NWS Meteorologist Israel Gonzalez.

“It was welcome rainfall. Not a drought buster by any means, but it was much-needed,” Gonzalez said. “It was a relatively low-impact event but nothing significant, thankfully.”

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 4 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach.

In Tallahassee, steady winds reached about 28 miles an hour and the highest gust recorded by NWS was 43 mph at Florida A&M University. Unconfirmed gusts of 47 mph were reported at Weather STEM sites in Southwood and at Desoto Trails in North Tallahassee.

Rainfall across the area increased to the east, but in Tallahassee, the recorded total at the airport was 1.03 inches. In places like Jefferson County, the Interstate 75 corridor and Valdosta, closer to 2 inches of rain fell.

“We didn’t get super heavy rainfall like we thought we could so it was a steady continuous moderate rain,” Gonzalez said. “No real heavy bands set up over our area.”

There were more than 15,000 reported power outages in Tallahassee

Tallahassee utility crews responded to more than 15,000 reported power outages throughout the day. Crews responded to power lines down across town and several reports of trees down.

NWS officials were still working Friday to determine the extent of tree damage.

Along the coastline, storm surges were expected to reach between 3 and 5 feet as Nicole’s movement inland overnight coincided with high tide, however, from Steinhatchee to Shell Point the water rose about a foot and a half.

“Nicole’s center of circulation stayed east of Apalachee Bay so that kept an offshore component to the wind,” Gonzalez said. “Had the track shifted westward, that could have been different.”

Nicole is sweeping in a high-pressure system that will dip temperatures into the low 40s and upper 30s over the weekend and extended cooler temperatures will likely end the 2022 hurricane season, said meteorologist Ryan Truchelut.

“Longer term,” said Truchelut, the WeatherTiger meteorologist, who provides forecasts for the Tallahassee Democrat, “the good news is that a weekend cold front should put an end to our extended tropical season for good.”

