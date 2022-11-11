State berth within reach for North Kitsap volleyball

North Kitsap's volleyball team is in position to claim a Class 2A state tournament berth with an opening-round victory Friday in the West Central/Sea-King Bi-District tournament.

The No. 1 seed Vikings (17-1) face No. 8 Fife at 5 p.m. at Franklin Pierce High School. A victory means North Kitsap would secure a state berth and advance to Saturday's semifinal round; a loss would require the Vikings to win two loser-out games in order to reach state.

Other Olympic League 2A volleyball teams in action Friday at Franklin Pierce in loser-out first round games are No. 14 Kingston (10-7) vs. No. 11 Lindbergh and No. 13 North Mason (6-11) vs. No. 12 Orting. The Buccaneers and Bulldogs need to win three consecutive matches to reach state.

In the 4A West Central/Southwest Bi-District tournament, South Kitsap (5-14) plays a loser-out game against undefeated Puyallup on Friday at Curtis High School at noon. On Thursday evening, Central Kitsap (5-11) is scheduled to play Timberline in a tiebreaker game to determine which team advances to the 3A West Central/Southwest Bi-District tournament.

On Wednesday, Crosspoint lost 3-2 in a 2B/1B state tournament game against Darrington. The Warriors finished their season with a 14-6 record.

Klahowya girls soccer facing Cedar Park Christian

Klahowya's girls soccer team will host Cedar Park Christian in a Class 1A state quarterfinal game Saturday at 4 p.m. The 16-1 Eagles, seeded No. 1 in the tournament, defeated Connell 8-0 on Tuesday. No. 8 Cedar Park Christian topped No. 9 Freeman 6-0 in its first round game Wednesday.

The only higher seeded team to lost in the first round was defending 1A champion Deer Park, which lost 2-1 against The Bear Creek in a 7-10 matchup.

West Sound's two other state qualifiers in girls soccer both lost Wednesday. In the 2A state tournament, No. 13 North Kitsap (13-5-0) saw its season end in the first round with a 5-0 loss to No. 4 Sehome, while No. 9 Crosspoint (9-2-1) finished out its season after falling 2-1 against No. 8 Northwest Christian (Colbert) in the first round of the 2B/1B tournament.