House Minority Leader Karen Camper is running for Memphis mayor

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper made her candidacy for Memphis mayor official Friday, joining the growing field of hopefuls for the city's highest office.

Camper stood next to her grandmother's front porch in the working-class South Memphis neighborhood of Longview Heights and pledged to run a people-centered campaign that focused on changing what Memphians see from their stoops.

"From the front porch, every house in Memphis we can see if our city is succeeding or failing us. From the front porch, we can see the conditions of our streets. We can see whether it is littered with potholes. We can hear the engines of cars roaring out of control. We can hear street racing. We can hear gunshots," Camper said.

She said, "Memphis needs a mayor that's willing to meet with you on your front porch."

The longtime state representative, who was elected in 2008, ran unopposed in House District 87 and won reelection Tuesday. Camper has been the minority leader since 2018 and is the first Black representative to serve in the role. Almost all of the Shelby County Democratic delegation attended her announcement Friday.

Camper spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a chief warrant officer who worked in intelligence. Her announcement came on Veteran's Day at 11 a.m., an intentional nod to the occasion.

Camper joins Michelle McKissack, the longtime broadcaster and Memphis Shelby County Schools board member, as the two major female candidates in the race. The field also includes Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner , former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young.

Camper's district stretches south from Audubon Park to Parkway Village and then heads west along Winchester Road through the neighborhoods immediately north of Memphis International Airport and into Whitehaven.

She's run unopposed in the last six elections and now faces the challenge of running in an ostensibly nonpartisan citywide race against competition who could have higher name recognition than her. On Friday, Camper noted how she has continued to campaign without an opponent, and she would employ the same retail politics in the coming race.

"I'm thinking about Karen Camper, crisscrossing this city, talking to people on their front porches and hearing from them. It's a long road ahead," she said.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: House Minority Leader Karen Camper is running for Memphis mayor

