Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: Everything you need to know about Week 10 battle

By Tim Walters, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs as heavy underdogs.

Many lines favor the Chiefs by 9.5 points.

However, the Jaguars (3-6) haven't been blown out once this season, losing all six games by eight points or fewer.

When you look at the rest of their schedule, the only game where they might be this much of an underdog would be against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 27.

Is this the week where the Jags lose by more than one score, or can they pull off their biggest upset since defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3?

The Times-Union staff has been cranking out stories all week that give you all sorts of insight into this game from the Jaguars' point of view. Check out everything we've been working on:

This week's coverage

Jaguars players and coaches answered a lot of questions this week about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

Here's what our reporting turned up from the Jaguars' locker room.

'Great opportunity': Jaguars take to the road to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs

What YOU need to know: Jags will try to snap a five-game losing streak in series against KC

'He's elite': Jaguars will have all hands on deck to defend Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

'I owe a lot to coach Reid': Jaguars' Pederson and mentor Andy Reid set to face off Sunday

Jaguars notes: Defense preps for Mahomes, Travon Walker shows growth, plus jersey reveal

'Big Smoot' making big plays: Dawuane Smoot has been a steady, unsung hero for Jaguars

More great stories this week

We learned Trevor Lawrence can talk a little smack. He's also trending in the right direction while still making young QB mistakes.

Trash-talking Trevor: Jaguars QB said he was having fun in exchange with Raiders' Denzel Perryman

Gene Frenette: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence entering NFL golden age for young, promising QBs

Expert picks and fan questions

Our experts haven't had the best season picking, but they're in lock-step this week.

Plus, Demetrius Harvey answers all your questions.

Who will they choose? Week 10 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 10

Last week's victory coverage

The Jaguars came back from a big deficit against the Raiders to win last week.

We broke down the numbers, gave the team grades and looked at who was up, and who wasn't.

By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 9 win over the Raiders?

Gene Frenette: Time will tell if Jaguars' comeback win was Trevor Lawrence's career breakthrough

Jaguars Report Card: Team grades from the win against the Las Vegas Raiders

Jaguars Up-Down Drill: Scouting the good, the bad, the ugly from Las Vegas Raiders game

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: Everything you need to know about Week 10 battle

Postgame recap: Opportunities slip away in Jaguars loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Week 10 of the 2022 season, making the trip westward to take on the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. The game is a matchup of an established superstar quarterback and Super Bowl champion in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, and a highly-rated prospect who's hoping to someday reach the top at the position in the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence. The second-year QB delivered one of his most efficient performances so far last week as the...
Jaguars can't slow down Mahomes, fall 27-17 to Kansas City Chiefs. Here are our takeaways.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) entered their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) after a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week that snapped a five-game losing streak. They'll begin the bye week following a loss, though, after falling 27-17 to the Chiefs on the road. Today's 10-point loss marked the first loss this season in which the Jaguars lost by more than one possession. ...
Gene Frenette: Jaguars always talk of complementary football, but rarely do it

KANSAS CITY — Coming to an Arrowhead Stadium venue that might be the toughest environment in the NFL for opponents changed nothing about the prevailing theme of the 2022 Jaguars. Doug Pederson and his coaching staff have put together an improved product that is good enough to compete almost every game, but the players have yet to seize those big moments that translate into winning. ...
Special, until they weren't: Jaguars special teams were a mixed bag vs. Chiefs

The Jaguars' special teams gave and the special teams — with some help from the offense — took away Sunday at Kansas City.  Most of the pivotal kicking game plays came in the first half of the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory over the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium, and the net result was the Jags left at least six points on the turf (missed field-goal attempts 41 and 51 yards by Riley Patterson), and possibly more. ...
