Sarasota, FL

SEIDMAN SAYS: There's nothing 'spectacular' about furor over St. Armands holiday event

By Carrie Seidman
Herald-Tribune
 7 days ago

This past week, the St. Armands Circle Association announced it was canceling its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, a tradition that has taken place, in one form or another, on the first Friday of December for 43 years.

This year’s Holiday Night of Lights – a full-scale revival after two years of Covid restrictions – was to have included the customary countdown to illumination of a new 60-foot tree and the return of free, family-friendly activities such as pictures with Santa, strolling carolers and a Toys for Tots drive for a charity supporting terminally ill children.

In a brief email to SACA members, Executive Director Rachel Burns attributed the cancellation to the city’s contract with Tom Leonard (president of the St. Armands Business Improvement District and owner of Shore restaurant) and Jeff Koffman (of RIDE Entertainment) for use of the Circle from Nov.18 through Jan. 3 for a “Winter Spectacular” that will fill the park with a carousel, a trackless train and a simulated ice rink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ukb7f_0j7RZGm400

The Sarasota city commissioners gave final approval to the for-profit event, which also bumped a scheduled Dec. 11 Porsche car show, this week.

“The restrictions placed on the St. Armands Circle Association for Holiday Night have made it impossible for us to present a celebration . . . this year,” Burns wrote, “but we look forward to celebrating Holiday Night of Lights with you in 2023.”

Burns declined to offer further explanation, but emails with city staff evidence her growing frustration with trying to negotiate for sufficient park space to accommodate long-planned Dec. 2 activities.

The “Winter Spectacular” organizers expressed “shock and surprise” at the cancellation, saying they had been “looking forward to the tree lighting events” and had planned to “go dark” with their own activities that night to accommodate the ceremony.

“We had no intention of trying to compete or take away from their event,” said Jen Horvat, director of marketing and communications for the festival team. “It was surprising to us because we weren’t really asked for ways to help them overcome the restrictions they say were put on them.”

Meanwhile, the city placed the blame for the cancellation squarely on the association, which had opposed the festival permit. A request for an interview with City Manager Marlon Brown instead produced the following statement:

“We are disappointed the organizer canceled the annual Holiday of Lights on St. Armands Circle. To ensure the 44-year tradition continues, the City of Sarasota will host a special tree lighting ceremony Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 pm. to spread holiday cheer and enjoy the beautiful new tree.”

Obviously, there is more to this unfortunate behind-the-scenes feud than these skeletal statements reveal. But even without elucidation there have been enough irregularities as this venture has unfolded to raise a yellow flag.

When Leonard presented his case to commissioners Oct. 3, he waved a petition with the names of dozens of Circle merchants purportedly in favor of the festival, which organizers claimed would spur merchant sales. A closer inspection, however, revealed that of the 96 signatures, just 19 were actually Circle business owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQGsX_0j7RZGm400

As backup material, Leonard submitted a vague document that barely addressed potential obstacles and safety concerns, including crowd control, restroom accommodations and the need for security or law enforcement (“No police or EMS necessary”).

Some merchants now say they were misled to believe the festival would coincide, rather than compete with, the Circle’s holiday traditions. Others say they have been pressured to “donate” merchandise, discounts and gift cards or underwrite “sponsorships” – and they suggest that the event is more likely to line the organizers’ pockets than their own. Meanwhile, costs for crossing guards, porta-potties and fencing barriers, some of which will inevitably be borne by the city, have escalated.

Reached Thursday, Koffman countered that he and Leonard are investing “a ton of money” in the event; that “numerous” elementary schools have been invited to attend without charge; and that there will be “plenty of wonderful free entertainment.”

“We’re all about community,” Koffman insisted.

However, a wristband ($10 per person) will be required to participate in all activities other than stage entertainment by local performers – and an additional $10 ticket will be required for a spin on the “ice” rink.

Before granting this unprecedented and extended permit for use of a public park by a for-profit entity, the Sarasota City Commission failed to do even the most basic due diligence regarding participant safety, financial responsibility or potential conflict. Nor did city staff attempt to provide unbiased mediation between the warring factions or insure the preservation of longstanding Circle traditions.

(After reassurances that the alternate tree ceremony would “draw the usual crowds,” the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church decided to go ahead with its Dec. 2 “living nativity” scene, complete with live camel.)

Missteps made in an excess of enthusiasm over an inaugural concept might be forgivable were this an event that actually did put community first. But make no mistake, the “Winter Spectacular” represents 47 days of potentially lucrative profit – and not for the businesses it professes to bolster.

St. Armands’ Holiday of Lights has always been an unpretentious, uncommercial affair reminiscent of Sarasota’s small town, simpler days. The kids or grandkids could grab a cookie from a merchant, deliver a handwritten note to Santa and squeal at the whoosh of color when the tree was illuminated – all without Dad or Grandma spending a penny.

Perhaps those days are gone. Perhaps the “Winter Spectacular,” like the mushrooming luxury condominiums on the Bay front, represents “progress.” The festival’s organizers have already submitted a reservation for an “Oktoberfest” celebration on the Circle next year. (This one’s for adults and proposes both alcohol and axe-throwing.)

But if this is a harbinger of the future use of our city parks, it’s a dangerous and divisive precedent.

Contact Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or 505-238-0392.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: SEIDMAN SAYS: There's nothing 'spectacular' about furor over St. Armands holiday event

Comments / 9

Steven Misiti
7d ago

No visiting or shopping around St Armand’s for the next 7 weeks. I’ll go to Columbia in Tampa and shop elsewhere. Later St Armand’s !

Reply
2
Dontlietome
7d ago

Still no answer on what happened to the secured grant of $286,000.00 for the new tree?

Reply(2)
4
 

