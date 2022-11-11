Read full article on original website
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11
Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
Penn State head coach James Franklin took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and punished himself with 15 push-ups on the sideline
James Franklin dropped and gave himself 15 after he was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Maryland.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Eagles are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -450 on the moneyline in the game. The Colts are +360. The over/under for the game is set at...
