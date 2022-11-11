ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Ashe Post & Times

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
CHARLOTTE, NC

