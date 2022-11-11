Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Sept. 20
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 20 Monday, decreasing 1 cent to $5.502. The average price has dropped 37 times in 40 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing 99.2 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 69.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 83.7 cents more than one year ago.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County to Reopen 7 Hiking Areas Due to Improved Conditions
Riverside County will re-open several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat that was present in the summer. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to re-open seven hazardous hiking areas in the county starting Monday. “I am...
mynewsla.com
Two Injured When Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Seal Beach
A person was critically injured and another person was able to self-extricate from a vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday in Seal Beach, authorities said. Paramedics rushed both people to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert. The alert will begin Monday and last through Friday for the Antelope Valley; through Tuesday for the Santa Clarita Valley; and through Wednesday for the Mount Wilson area.
mynewsla.com
Strong Winds Felt in Parts of Southern California
Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 13, 2021)…LA County Health Director Says Winter COVID Surge a `Real Possibility’
One Year Ago Today (November 13, 2021)…Los Angeles County reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths associated with the virus. The latest case and death numbers brought the county’s cumulative total to 1,510,434 cases and 26,856 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto. Deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded near South San Jacinto Avenue and Midway Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle traffic collision, according to Sgt. Dawn Blair of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Winning Ticket Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
A ticket was sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and is worth $41 million. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Sacramento. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, convenience store in Yorba Linda, the California Lottery announced. The ticket is worth $44,787.
mynewsla.com
Fire in Beverly Hills Destroys Carport, Three Vehicles and Motorcycle
A fire in Beverly Hills destroyed a detached carport, three vehicles and a motorcycle, with some minor extension into the attic space of an apartment building, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters dispatched at 6:03 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Shirley Place had the blaze out at 6:28 p.m., said...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
Authorities Sunday identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a...
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Suspect Holding CHP at Bay on 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Santa Clarita
The driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening held California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa. The CHP incident log indicates...
mynewsla.com
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Unincorporated County Area
An unoccupied single-wide mobile home fire was contained Sunday. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday near Koepfer Road in the unincorporated county area, south of Gavilan Hills, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze at 4:47 p.m. and no injuries were...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Man Faces Sentencing in $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
A Corona man is expected to be sentenced Monday for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles to federal counts of wire fraud and laundering of...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in French Valley Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a car in French Valley. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Benton Road near Beech Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicles impacted for reasons still under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested In Hit-and-Run Crash at SLA Carnival
A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday as the alleged driver in the hit-and-run crash that injured six people in South L.A. On Sunday, police took Steven Weems into custody for the alleged crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Porsche Cayenne SUV crashed at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in...
mynewsla.com
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
mynewsla.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after Saturday’s updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As votes were tallied from Tuesday’s election, Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, and...
Comments / 0