Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store

By Terisa Estacio, Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city of chaos” to announce the closure of the brand’s Hayes Valley store due to high incidents of shoplifting and other theft.

“Our first week there, our windows were smashed and thousands of dollars of product was stolen,” Smith wrote. “We replaced the window, and it immediately happened again (four times). We replaced the window with plywood as we waited for a month+ to get a metal security gate installed.”

Smith wrote that staff at the SF store felt unsafe and lamented that he was now “avoiding San Francisco, a city I used to love.”

But in a new LinkedIn post published this week , Smith apologized for his harsh words for the city and announced that Cotopaxi’s Hayes Valley location had reopened with full-time private security in place.

“I recognize that with the emotions I was feeling that day, I used some harsh words to describe our experience in SF,” Smith wrote Thursday. “I’m not someone who likes conflict or controversy, so for that, I apologize. My intent was not to tear down San Francisco, a city I have loved since childhood and where I have family, but it was to transparently share something that was going badly for us, something disappointing that we were going through.”

Smith said he hoped his previous post could bring attention to the problems many Bay Area retailers have complained about with high incidents of theft and shoplifting.

“I hoped that my post could somehow get the attention of the city since our other efforts had failed,” he wrote. “Fortunately, the post and the media attention that followed it, did get their attention which triggered some needed change in the district of Hayes Valley.

“We recognize that if we want change, we have to be part of the change we want to see, so we’re here to help,” he continued, going on to say that after meetings with the Hayes Valley Merchants Association, the Board of Supervisors and SFPD, the store would be open again.

He also announced a partnership with a nonprofit that supports housing, early childhood education and employment solutions.

Smith said that he regretted that his previous post bashing San Francisco had been politicized and encouraged people to visit the Hayes Valley location and give the team there “a warm hello,” adding “they’ve been through a lot this last year.”

Guest
4d ago

exactly Pat SF, it is the truth. SF has become a third world city. Open , unchecked crime, just like Johannesburg South Africa....Ah, the smell of feces and urine abound, drug addicts, attacks on citizens and businesses. SF is a lost cause

5
Kenny Smith
4d ago

SF politicians still unable to face the true. He just spoke out of all SF business owners voice. Left liberal has destroyed our city.

2
Analonge
4d ago

The homeless, criminals & drug addicts run the city if SF. Thank you Gavin Newsom & Mayor Breed for making the cities and state unloveable.

