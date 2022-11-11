Read full article on original website
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 26-Nov. 8
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 26- Nov. 8 include:. Jermaine Mario Abbington, 41, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kenneth Shane Alexander, 29, Ponca City, first degree robbery, domestic assault. Tammy Lee Ashley, 38,...
Oklahoma man sentenced after shooting victim for refusing to drop assault charge
An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
HUD investigation finds Oklahoma housing providers retaliated against tenants who complained of racism on property
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) says an investigation found that Cushing Housing, Inc. and property manager Oklahoma Property Management, Inc. (OPMI) discriminated against tenants by failing to adequately respond to known serious racial harassment and retaliated by moving to terminate their tenancy.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Nov. 4-7
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 4:21 a.m. police responded to the Bob Hurley parking lot for a report of two subjects there, one under a car. One subject was arrested. No name was logged. At 5:22 a.m. police took a report on a noise complaint...
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
Journal Tribune
'Mass Casuality' training helps prepare Kay County for the worst
A Sunday morning church service at Blackwell’s Immanuel Baptist Church was the target of a lone gunman who shot several members of the congregation. Seven people were taken to Stillwater Medical Center-Blackwell, and others were flown out or transported because of the severity of their injuries. On Nov. 2,...
KTUL
Ponca City Fire Department saves person, several cats trapped in house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Fire Department saved a person trapped in a house fire Wednesday. The city said around 5 p.m., PCFD responded to a residence on fire on South 9th Street. The department was able to contain the fire and save the person trapped inside.
1600kush.com
Man gets 5-year prison term for choking & beating girlfriend
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old man with a history of domestic violence has been given a five-year prison term followed by five years of probation for choking and beating his girlfriend at their Stillwater residence. Before Adam Drew Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault and battery,...
1600kush.com
Cushing Public Schools Receives Donation
(Cushing, Okla) — Cushing Public Schools has received a $4.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott as a part of her commitment in 2020 to give back a majority of her wealth to community organizations. Cushing Public Schools was selected by Ms. Scott for the work that they are doing to provide high quality learning experiences in an underserved community. The gift supports the organization in furthering its mission to ensure that every school.
Ponca City News
Local business owners restore historic stone barn
Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
KOCO
Large marijuana operation busted by state agents, deputies in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A large marijuana operation was busted by state agents and deputies in Noble County. KOCO 5 has told you about the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal operations in Oklahoma. The state said these grows hurt legitimate businesses that follow the rules. State agents...
Tyson Foods to give away 40,000 pounds of chicken in Enid
Tyson Foods is distributing 40,000 pounds of chicken wings and crispy tenderloin chicken fritters at Oakwood Mall in Enid on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Ponca City News
Ponca City Main Street celebrated the local ladies with a Ladies Night
Body On Nov. 4, the Ponca City Main Street team put together a Ladies Night on Grand, with the help of local businesses. The local businesses that hosted ladies night had treats, deals, sips, and specials to offer to the ladies of Ponca City. Nearly 20 local businesses participated, including...
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond mourns the loss of her ‘one-of-a-kind father-in-law’ Chuck
"The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has shared some sad news about a loved one by penning a touching tribute. On Nov. 6, she announced that her father-in-law Charles "Chuck" Drummond died at the age of 79. The father of her husband, Ladd, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning at his home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and, according to Drummond, had been declining in health over the past two months.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
