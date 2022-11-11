ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Comments / 0

kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 26-Nov. 8

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 26- Nov. 8 include:. Jermaine Mario Abbington, 41, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kenneth Shane Alexander, 29, Ponca City, first degree robbery, domestic assault. Tammy Lee Ashley, 38,...
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Nov. 4-7

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 4:21 a.m. police responded to the Bob Hurley parking lot for a report of two subjects there, one under a car. One subject was arrested. No name was logged. At 5:22 a.m. police took a report on a noise complaint...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
STILLWATER, OK
Journal Tribune

'Mass Casuality' training helps prepare Kay County for the worst

A Sunday morning church service at Blackwell’s Immanuel Baptist Church was the target of a lone gunman who shot several members of the congregation. Seven people were taken to Stillwater Medical Center-Blackwell, and others were flown out or transported because of the severity of their injuries. On Nov. 2,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Man gets 5-year prison term for choking & beating girlfriend

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old man with a history of domestic violence has been given a five-year prison term followed by five years of probation for choking and beating his girlfriend at their Stillwater residence. Before Adam Drew Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault and battery,...
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing Public Schools Receives Donation

(Cushing, Okla) — Cushing Public Schools has received a $4.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott as a part of her commitment in 2020 to give back a majority of her wealth to community organizations. Cushing Public Schools was selected by Ms. Scott for the work that they are doing to provide high quality learning experiences in an underserved community. The gift supports the organization in furthering its mission to ensure that every school.
CUSHING, OK
Ponca City News

Local business owners restore historic stone barn

Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces Oct. 24-Nov. 11

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Oct. 24-Nov. 11. Chad Wayne Shaffer and Brittney Michelle CarsonSkyler Hawk Rhynard and Abigaile Zaine Freeman. David Matthew Arnold and Phyllis Lue Williams. Shane Davis Hogan and Shannon Nicole Fahs. Stephen Craig Hamel and...
NEWKIRK, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City Main Street celebrated the local ladies with a Ladies Night

Body On Nov. 4, the Ponca City Main Street team put together a Ladies Night on Grand, with the help of local businesses. The local businesses that hosted ladies night had treats, deals, sips, and specials to offer to the ladies of Ponca City. Nearly 20 local businesses participated, including...
PONCA CITY, OK
TODAY.com

Ree Drummond mourns the loss of her ‘one-of-a-kind father-in-law’ Chuck

"The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has shared some sad news about a loved one by penning a touching tribute. On Nov. 6, she announced that her father-in-law Charles "Chuck" Drummond died at the age of 79. The father of her husband, Ladd, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning at his home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and, according to Drummond, had been declining in health over the past two months.
PAWHUSKA, OK

