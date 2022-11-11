(Cushing, Okla) — Cushing Public Schools has received a $4.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott as a part of her commitment in 2020 to give back a majority of her wealth to community organizations. Cushing Public Schools was selected by Ms. Scott for the work that they are doing to provide high quality learning experiences in an underserved community. The gift supports the organization in furthering its mission to ensure that every school.

CUSHING, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO