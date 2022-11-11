Read full article on original website
Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022
Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Mommy-and-Me Style a Western Twist in Denim Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski brought Western style to New York City this weekend. While walking with her child in the city’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, the “My Body” author wore a black cropped Skims T-shirt and denim skirt. Her midi-length skirt featured a deep blue hue, accented by a tiered hem and frayed detailing along the waist. The grungy piece was given a softer accent by Ratajkowski’s accessories: a brown checkerboard-printed Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with a curved flap silhouette, as well as black sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of Sonora cowboy...
Moncler’s Latest Collab Is a Colorful Outerwear Collection for Your Dog
Moncler and Poldo Dog Couture first joined forces in 2017 to reimagine classics from the French-Italian label for your pooch. Now, the duo is back at it again with an all-new assortment of styles for the 2022 fall/winter season that’ll make Fido the most stylish pet on the block. The collaborative capsule offers Moncler’s signature outerwear styles, such as the Maya and the Maire jackets, that are shrunk down to pet-proportioned sizes. The pieces, made from nylon laqué and lined with insulating materials, are offered in an array of eye-catching hues, from cherry red and periwinkle blue to chartreuse and...
Juicy Couture Collaborates With Stoney Clover Lane for Nostalgic Accessories
For Juicy Couture fans who miss the label’s blingy style from the early 2000s, there is hope. Stoney Clover Lane, known for its array of travel and lifestyle purses, backpacks, weekend bags, organizers and totes, has partnered with the famous maker of velour sweatsuits to create a collection of Juicy Couture accessories that tap into that Y2K vibe.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Stoney Clover Lane was started in 2009 when sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer were still teenagers hand-making bracelets in...
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Rosalia Does Two Very Daring Sheer Gowns
Everyone else my be channeling Rosalía’s Motomami aesthetic right now, but on Friday night, the Spanish singer leaned into the sheer dress twin with not one but two rather sheer gown. The singer was attending Spain’s Los40 Music Awards in Madrid, and walked the red carpet in a gown from Acne Studios. It was made of black satin fabric for the skirt, which hung down in asymmetrical pieces around her legs to expose the strappy black heels underneath. The bodice was a sheer long-sleeved turtle-neck cut, backless, and with appliqué opaque shapes across her chest.
Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022
Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Natalia Bryant brings her big smile to the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards
Natalia Bryant is immersing in the fashion world one step at a time. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter signed a contract with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, November 7, 2022, the 19-year-old appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers...
Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn Collaborate on Boots Designed With a Vintage Military Look
Cat Footwear and British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn have joined forces to deliver a unisex boot collaboration. The Wolverine World Wide-backed company said via statement that the limited-edition collab — which is available now via Catfootwear.com — consists of workwear and military styles inspired by Cabourn and Cat’s “Build Anything Anywhere” and “Can Do” mottos, which both date back to the 1940s. The collection features the Omaha and Utah boots, which Cat explained were named by Cabourn after beaches stormed in on D-Day and inspired by the U.S. Navy and industrial boots worn by soldiers in World War II. The Omaha style,...
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Eva Longoria Exudes Elegance in Asymmetrical Dress & Chic Saint Laurent Pumps
Eva Longoria welcomed November with a glass of wine and a photo posted to her Instagram account yesterday. The actress shared her elegant ensemble with her 8,9 million followers. “Can’t believe it’s November already! Starting this month off with a grateful heart,” she captioned. For the photograph, the actress wore a fitted Sport Max black wool strapless midi dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline. Longoria accessorized with a thin gold set of bangles and diamond studs. The producer slipped into a pair of black Saint Laurent pumps to complete the look. The pointed toe stilettos featured a mesh upper with leather lining. The...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Ashley Graham Shines in Gold Mules & Satin Brown Trench Coat Dress at CFDA Awards 2022
Ashley Graham pulled up to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York dressed to impress. The model wore a chocolate-hued satin trench coat dress that she wore off the shoulder. She cinched the dress at the waist with a black leather belt accented by a gold horseshoe buckle. The model styled her hair in a sleek bun while adorning chunky gold hoop earrings and small accented ear cuffs. Her understated makeup — a nude lip and glamourous eyelashes. For footwear, Graham chose a pair of gold strappy mules designed with a square toe and metallic tone. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity...
A Capsule Wardrobe for Timeless Style
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
How Damien Chazelle’s Orgiastic Hollywood ‘Babylon’ Could Shake Up the Oscar Craft Races
Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was just the warm up for “Babylon,” his epic comedy-drama about Hollywood during the seismic shift from silents to talkies in the 1920s — think “La Dolce Vita” meets “Nashville” by way of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This allowed the Oscar-winning director to step out of his comfort zone with a wild, orgiastic ride through hedonistic excess and extreme living before the sound revolution transformed the movies into a cultural phenomenon. Judging from the mixed response to Monday’s Academy screening, however, “Babylon” might have a bumpier Best Picture ride than its singing and dancing predecessor....
Meet the Latina Founder Behind Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Retailer Paz Lifestyle
"Overcoming the challenges is very rewarding but also very nerve-racking," Isabella Montoya, founder of Paz Lifestyle, says about starting her own business. You would think that launching an online retail business a year before the pandemic would've been a recipe for disaster. But that was far from the case for Montoya, who launched a sustainable fashion and lifestyle e-commerce website in May 2019 and officially launched with an LLC in New York on March 9, 2020. "Eventually, I began to crave more meaning and purpose behind my work and resigned from Prada in February 2020 to dedicate my full-time attention to Paz Lifestyle."
Huckberry's Legendary, Best-Selling Trucker Jacket Is $50 Off Until Tomorrow
WAXED CANVAS predates GORE-TEX as one of the original waterproof materials. The discovery of the material’s rough weather potential came when sailors noticed that wet sails caught wind better than dry sails, and decided to preemptively apply oil to their canvas to make it less permeable. Soon they began cutting sheets from these oiled sails and sewed them into jackets, which, while not perfect, provided an ideal layer against rain and ocean spray.
