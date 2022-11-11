Police in Johnson City have identified the victims in a fiery and fatal vehicle crash on North Roan Street earlier this month. According to police, 28 year old Jonathan S. Brown and 25 year old Courtney S. Crowder, both of Johnson City were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of a gas station of North Roan Street on November 3rd. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by JCPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO