Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
wcyb.com
Police release identities of suspect and victim in Bristol shooting investigation
Victims of JC gas station crash identified
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a […]
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect sought in lynching marker theft
KENT JUNCTION — Investigators and a community group are trying to find who stole a marker in remembrance of a 1920 Wise County lynching. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Monday that the department has started investigating when the marker, dedicated by the Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition on Sept. 24, was reported missing.
wvlt.tv
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
supertalk929.com
One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia
THP charges driver in crash that injured 4 people
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — EMS transported four people to the hospital after an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states that a black Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 394 failed to stop at […]
25-Year-Old Michael Vasquez-Carreno Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chuckey Pike (Chuckey Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident happened in the area of 3080 Chuckey Pike at around 5:40 a.m. According to a THP crash report, Limestone resident Michael Vasquez-Carreno, 25 was traveling south on Chuckey Pike in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road.
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sale alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee, Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
THP: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to turn onto a crossover on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday evening near mile marker 71. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Lexus […]
Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.
993thex.com
JCPD Identify Victims of Fiery, Fatal Crash Earlier This Month
Police in Johnson City have identified the victims in a fiery and fatal vehicle crash on North Roan Street earlier this month. According to police, 28 year old Jonathan S. Brown and 25 year old Courtney S. Crowder, both of Johnson City were killed when the SUV they were traveling in crashed at a high rate of speed into the back of a gas station of North Roan Street on November 3rd. The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation by JCPD’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.
JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate
Kingsport Times-News
School officials respond to reports of assault on Daniel Boone High School football team
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County school officials on Tuesday said they have corroborated allegations that a student had assaulted another student at Daniel Boone High School. According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Boone football...
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
