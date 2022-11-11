SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Construction is nearing completion on a brand new Class A multi-tenant medical office building in Encinitas (San Diego), California. Located at 777 N El Camino Real, the facility represents the first speculatively built medical office building (non-owner/user) in 15 years in Encinitas. Totaling approximately 12,200 square feet, the new modern coastal building can accommodate multiple suites on two floors and is being developed by Manna Development Group. The building is expected to be delivered in mid November.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO