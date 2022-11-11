ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Dre Greenlaw ejected from 49ers-Chargers game

The San Francisco 49ers entered halftime trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 16-10 at Levi's Stadium. They will have to finish the game without one of their best defenders, Dre Greenlaw. Officials ejected the linebacker late in the second quarter after ruling that he committed a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
NBC Sports

49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game

The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Shanahan talks Verrett; No guarantee Kinlaw returns for Week 11; Ebukam ‘has a chance’ for Sunday; Reinforcements coming

On Friday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters about Jason Verrett's injury. The veteran cornerback suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Wednesday's practice. It's yet another injury to add to the lengthy list of season-ending injuries sustained throughout his nine NFL seasons. Shanahan admitted that he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers place CB Jason Verrett on injured reserve

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed Jason Verrett on season-ending injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire. The cornerback suffered a torn Achilles during Wednesday's practice. "When he got his Achilles [injury], he was covering a tight end on a simple in-break," general manager John Lynch explained Friday morning, "put...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Did Sunday’s win mean more? Two huge passing plays; Defense’s simple secret to second half success

Sunday's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't pretty for the San Francisco 49ers -- but was it more valuable than a blowout?. That was among the many topics the 49ers discussed with reporters following the win. We've already discussed some of them at length (see also: Reaction to Dre Greenlaw's ejection; Elijah Mitchell Shines in return; Jimmie Ward has a warning for QBs), and now we're going to recap some of the other topics in this version of 49ers Notebook. Let's get right to it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

17 observations from the 49ers victory over the Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers beat another Los Angeles team. This time it was the better of the two teams who reside in Inglewood—the Chargers. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was ugly for much of the game, with the 49ers being called for some costly penalties, turning the ball over, and making multiple mistakes that kept the game close.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: “Don’t run it”

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy