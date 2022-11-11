Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan: No 49ers injuries vs. Chargers but Danny Gray suffered pre-game injury
The good news is that, for the second game in a row, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have any in-game injuries to report during his post-game press conference. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and safety Tashaun Gipson briefly left the game in the third quarter but returned. The...
Dre Greenlaw ejected from 49ers-Chargers game
The San Francisco 49ers entered halftime trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 16-10 at Levi's Stadium. They will have to finish the game without one of their best defenders, Dre Greenlaw. Officials ejected the linebacker late in the second quarter after ruling that he committed a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers expect to activate 4 from IR, including Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, ahead of Chargers game
The San Francisco 49ers will once again be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night. However, the team expects to get several reinforcements back in time for the crucial Week 10 matchup. Speaking after Friday's practice, head coach Kyle...
49ers-Chargers: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Armstead is the only player on the active 49ers' roster who is inactive for this game due to an injury. The 49ers ruled him out on Friday due to foot and ankle injuries. The team also ruled out Jason Verrett after the cornerback suffered an Achilles injury last week. On Friday, San Francisco placed him on the injured reserve list, ending his season.
“It kind of actually blew my mind”: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to Dre Greenlaw ejection
The San Francisco 49ers gutted out a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Unfortunately, they had to do it without Dre Greenlaw in the second half. Officials ejected the linebacker toward the end of the second quarter after ruling that he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty.
NBC Sports
Five 49ers to watch as Deebo rejoins potent offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers showed signs of putting it all together in Week 8 despite not having all their top players together. Now, after a bye week and some players returning to action, the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
NBC Sports
49ers activate Mitchell, Al-Shaair, others for Chargers game
The 49ers activated Week 1 starting running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve to be available to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. In addition to Mitchell and Al-Shaair, the 49ers on Saturday activated offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Jordan Willis. All...
TV Analyst Mike Pereira Does A Pervy-Looking Thing With Tongue During NFL Broadcast
The former referee appeared to get caught in unsportsmanlike conduct.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Chargers Week 10 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright, we got [DL Arik] Armstead...
Chargers at 49ers, Week 10 predictions: How confident are fans that the Niners win?
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, November 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers
Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 22-16 win vs. Chargers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday night's 22-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright. Injuries, none in...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan talks Verrett; No guarantee Kinlaw returns for Week 11; Ebukam ‘has a chance’ for Sunday; Reinforcements coming
On Friday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters about Jason Verrett's injury. The veteran cornerback suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Wednesday's practice. It's yet another injury to add to the lengthy list of season-ending injuries sustained throughout his nine NFL seasons. Shanahan admitted that he...
Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers’ play-calling approach with McCaffrey-Deebo duo
There has been significant discussion surrounding Kyle Shanahan's play-calling approach now that he has two explosive, versatile offensive weapons in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. However, the San Francisco 49ers head coach isn't changing as much as some might expect. "I'm real excited," Shanahan admitted during...
49ers place CB Jason Verrett on injured reserve
The San Francisco 49ers officially placed Jason Verrett on season-ending injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire. The cornerback suffered a torn Achilles during Wednesday's practice. "When he got his Achilles [injury], he was covering a tight end on a simple in-break," general manager John Lynch explained Friday morning, "put...
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL’s best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
49ers Notebook: Did Sunday’s win mean more? Two huge passing plays; Defense’s simple secret to second half success
Sunday's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't pretty for the San Francisco 49ers -- but was it more valuable than a blowout?. That was among the many topics the 49ers discussed with reporters following the win. We've already discussed some of them at length (see also: Reaction to Dre Greenlaw's ejection; Elijah Mitchell Shines in return; Jimmie Ward has a warning for QBs), and now we're going to recap some of the other topics in this version of 49ers Notebook. Let's get right to it...
17 observations from the 49ers victory over the Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers beat another Los Angeles team. This time it was the better of the two teams who reside in Inglewood—the Chargers. It wasn't easy. In fact, it was ugly for much of the game, with the 49ers being called for some costly penalties, turning the ball over, and making multiple mistakes that kept the game close.
49ers DB Jimmie Ward has warning for opposing QBs: “Don’t run it”
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward really hates opposing quarterbacks. That attitude makes him an effective defender. He really wanted to send a message to his opponents on Sunday night. Ward didn't hold back when asked about his big-time hit against quarterback Justin Herbert in the 49ers' 22-16 win...
Cynthia Frelund: 49ers have a very ‘I will see you in Glendale’ vibe
NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund joined the 49ers Webzone No Huddle Podcast and discussed San Francisco's second-half playoff push. While the loss of cornerback Jason Verrett was heartbreaking, as a whole, the 4-4 team appears to be getting healthier and gearing up for a run coming out of its bye-week break.
