ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Tri-City Herald

Veterans can visit national parks free for a lifetime. What to know about new pass

Veterans and their families have the opportunity to access the nation’s parks and public lands free for the rest of their lives. Starting on Veterans Day, military veterans and their families can get the free lifetime pass at any national park that would normally charge an entrance fee, according to a Nov. 8 news release.
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
WASHINGTON, DC
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy