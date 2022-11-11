Read full article on original website
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to what our veterans say is wrong with our woke military
This Veterans Day, let’s listen to our veterans warning how US military now values identity over competence. Woke mandates chase experienced servicemen away.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
He was a medic in America's 'Forgotten War.' He traveled to D.C. to see the memorial for the friends he lost
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How can anyone forget a war?. "They call it the Forgotten War," Charles Pilon said, standing at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. "I haven't forgotten. I'll never forget." It wasn't easy for Charles to come here. He served 13 months in the Korean...
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
The last surviving Civil War widow only just passed away in 2020
Helen Viola JacksonCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. It's been approximately 150 years since the end of the American Civil War. The Civil War began more than 161 years ago on April 12, 1861.
Civil War-Era Relics Found in Drought-Hit Mississippi River: 'Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack,' Collector Says
The Mississippi River continues to unveil more relics from the past. Following last week's discovery of human remains and a ferry from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a new treasure has been uncovered as waters levels remain low amid drought conditions. While walking along the shoreline of the river...
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
Tri-City Herald
Veterans can visit national parks free for a lifetime. What to know about new pass
Veterans and their families have the opportunity to access the nation’s parks and public lands free for the rest of their lives. Starting on Veterans Day, military veterans and their families can get the free lifetime pass at any national park that would normally charge an entrance fee, according to a Nov. 8 news release.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial
Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
Black On The Battlefield: Here Are Five Quick Facts About Black Veterans
Did you know that Harriet Tubman was a spy?
