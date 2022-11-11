ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State football determined to bounce back at Baylor after disappointing loss

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSpEk_0j7RX1gq00

WACO, Texas — Twice already this football season, Kansas State has hit a bump in the road and bounced back stronger.

It first happened after what at the time was a stunning loss to Tulane in the final nonconference game, and then three weeks ago when they fell on the road to an unbeaten TCU team that now is on the cusp of the College Football Playoff.

After dropping a 17-10 decision to what is now a nationally Tulane team, the Wildcats went on the road and knocked off then-No. 6 Oklahoma in their Big 12 opener. They followed a 10-point loss at TCU by pummeling then-No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0.

That is why there seemingly was no sense of panic this week as the No. 22-ranked Wildcats prepared to hit the road for a critical 6 p.m. conference matchup against Baylor on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Both teams are 6-3 overall and tied for second in the Big 12 with Texas at 4-2.

That's the same Texas team that raced to a 21-point halftime lead and held off a K-State rally to beat the Wildcats last week, 34-27, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"They're resilient because they believe in each other (and) they love each other" K-State coach Chris Klieman said of his team. "It's a really tight locker room. Nobody's going to point fingers at anybody, and I'm excited to see how the guys respond."

Super-senior Adrian Martinez, who joined the Wildcats in the spring after four years at Nebraska, has been impressed all season by their resiliency.

"I really believe it stems from this program and this team," Martinez said. "We really have a talented team and a great group of leadership guys who just believe in what we're doing here.

"I think when a group of guys really collectively buy into that, that produces something special."

Senior defensive lineman Jaylen Pickle has seen it time and again, most recently in the Texas game, when K-State battled back and had the ball with a chance to tie in the closing minutes.

"We can be down 100, we're still going to fight. We never think we're out of a game," Pickle said. "I think we showed it again Texas.

"That's a tribute to our coaches and us as players, too, is just never giving up and always trying to find a way."

In a tight league race with only three games left, the Wildcats have little or no margin for error. In order to reach the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas, they pretty much have to win out in order to have a chance.

That, and hope that Texas stumbles somewhere along the way. Not that it has been a hot topic of discussion, according to Klieman.

"They probably know," he said. "It's something that we don't get too caught up in, because then you start thinking about variables and what needs to happen or can happen.

"As soon as you start getting too much into that, you're not going to do what you need to do to be successful. And all the teams that are in the hunt, in the race, would tell you the same thing. It's such a difficult league that you just better focus on the task at hand and control really what you can control."

That starts with a Baylor team picked to win the league after edging Oklahoma State in last year's championship game. The Bears suffered a pair of early losses to Oklahoma State and at West Virginia, but have since won four straight.

"They're playing with a lot of confidence," Klieman said.

And how are the Wildcats dealing with the Texas loss with Baylor on deck?

"I do think they're pretty resilient, and they know that it's the next one on the docket and it's a tough matchup," Klieman said. "But I'm pretty confident they'll respond."

Assuming they will, Martinez said, it has to come from within.

"It's all you can lean on. It's our culture and our program," he said. "I think coach Klieman does a great job of that, of emphasizing that message, and as leaders on the team we have to reinforce that, and that's what we've been looking to do this week."

Like Martinez, super-senior safety Josh Hayes arrived in the spring but has taken on a leadership role from the start. But he was no stranger to Klieman, having played for him for two years at North Dakota State before Klieman left to take the K-State job in December of 2018.

"Coach Klieman's really big on having the team take leadership in itself, not him running everything," Hayes said. "But bringing guys in and asking us how we feel about certain things and how things should be run.

"In a player-led program, family becomes a huge thing, because at the end of the day we are playing for one another."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

RJ Jones signs with Kansas State

Kansas State has received its third and final National Letter of Intent in the 2023 class with Friday's signing of RJ Jones. The four-star prospect committed to K-State on Aug. 7, which was just three days after a visit to Manhattan. Jones chose the Wildcats over Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas A&M,...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 63, California 54

Better than the last California trip. Northern Cali, too, for that matter. Kansas State shrugged off Cal 63-54 Friday night at Haas Pavilion, Berkely, Calif. It does not erase memories of the 2019 NCAA Tournament defeat at San Jose’s SAP Center to Cal-Irvine, but the present is looking solid to Wildcat Nation.
MANHATTAN, KS
republic-online.com

Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State

MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
KCTV 5

KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Comedian Leo Gallagher dies at 76

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old. Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George. Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Traffic diverted after hit-and-run crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted after a crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Gage Boulevard. First responders are redirecting traffic after a crash Saturday afternoon. The hit-and-run was called in at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a watch commander […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening

Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
SALINA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy