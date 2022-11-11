Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
nbc15.com
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
nbc15.com
Join in the Social Media Blitz | Download posters here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Join the Blitz and help attack hunger in southern Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz begins with the goal of filling social media pages with vital reminders about what too many people in our community are forced to face every day: Food Insecurity.
nbc15.com
Snowplow operators ask public for safe driving ahead of snow
nbc15.com
All lanes of WIS 60 near Lodi open after power line blocks road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on a portion of WIS 60 near Lodi due to a power line over the roadway, officials stated Tuesday. In an alert sent by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it is noted that both the westbound and eastbound lanes on WIS 60 from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road were blocked. The call for the downed powerline came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
nbc15.com
Salt crews out for first expected accumulating snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not, here snow comes. Wisconsin is bracing for the first expected accumulating snowfall of anywhere between one and three inches. In the city, once snow begins sticking to the pavement, 32 city trucks roll through the salt routes of Madison. Residential roads only get plowed if three or more inches of snow fall, and those are never salted.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
nbc15.com
Town of Middleton clerk reports ‘unprecedented’ in-person voter turnout
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Town of Middleton clerk attributed “unprecedented” in-person voter turnout as the reason for long lines outside of its town hall polling location Tuesday. According to Town Clerk Barbara Roesslein, in-person voter turnout was nearly double this year compared to 2020. During the 2020...
Threats to schools across US, including Madison, may be coming from overseas
Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country. An FBI official says Monday that officials do not believe the threats to be racially motivated. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools since early June reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent. The update comes as academic institutions across the nation have faced a surge of threats, including many targeting historically Black colleges and universities.
nbc15.com
No injuries reported after jackknifed semi in Iowa Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries were reported after authorities responded to a jackknifed semi Tuesday morning in Iowa County. Iowa County Emergency Management sent out an alert around 7:20 a.m., noting the incident happened on Highway 151 northbound near the Pecatonica River Bridge. An Iowa County dispatcher said the incident was weather related.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time
KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
nbc15.com
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
nbc15.com
3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this year’s Madison Marathon. Events kicked off around 7 a.m. with a full and half marathon plus a 10k. The race stopped through lots of iconic Madison sights, with the start and end at the Capitol. The race also made some stops on UW-Madison’s campus and through Warner Park.
UW Health urgent care, ER wait times growing amid influx of patients with respiratory illnesses
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency departments and urgent care units in the Madison area are seeing long wait times due to an influx of patients who’ve contracted various respiratory illnesses. Officials with UW Health said Tuesday that while they’re able to meet the community’s needs, but want to make sure each patient is being seen at the proper time. “Unlike most...
