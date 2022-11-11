Read full article on original website
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
Logan Co. bridge damaged with massive holes, no signs warning drivers
Road damage is nothing new to southern Logan County residents, but the major concern now is a bridge on Triplett Road that has massive holes and ruts throughout with no warning signs posted before it.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
Ponca City News
Ponca City Main Street celebrated the local ladies with a Ladies Night
Body On Nov. 4, the Ponca City Main Street team put together a Ladies Night on Grand, with the help of local businesses. The local businesses that hosted ladies night had treats, deals, sips, and specials to offer to the ladies of Ponca City. Nearly 20 local businesses participated, including...
Ponca City News
Local business owners restore historic stone barn
Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
ocolly.com
Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale
When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
Ponca City News
Veterans Day parade and celebrations held on Nov. 5
The 26th Annual Ponca City Veterans Day Parade was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:45 am and was the largest in the parade’s history with approximately 100 floats. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall was Medal of Honor recipient Dwight W. Birdwell. Birdwell was amongst the first U.S. soldiers to engage with the enemy during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He received the Silver Star for valor during…
Tyson Foods to give away 40,000 pounds of chicken in Enid
Tyson Foods is distributing 40,000 pounds of chicken wings and crispy tenderloin chicken fritters at Oakwood Mall in Enid on Saturday, Nov. 19.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City man held on drug trafficking charges
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for David Michael James, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. James is facing felony counts of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful possession of a DS with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Ponca...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Climbs Back into AP Poll Ranking ahead of Bedlam
Oklahoma State snuck back into the Top 25 thanks to its comeback win over Iowa State. The Cowboys landed at No. 24 in the latest AP poll after spending last week outside of the Top 25. OSU also returned to this week’s Coaches Poll at 24th. The Cowboys dropped...
1600kush.com
Convicted rapist accused of domestic violence at rural Cushing residence
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A convicted rapist, who got out of prison three years ago, has been ordered to appear in court with an attorney on Dec. 13 on a Payne County charge of felony domestic violence at his rural Cushing residence in the 2000 block of N. Kings Highway.
1600kush.com
Perkins mother ordered tried on manslaughter charge in child’s death in SH 33 crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins mother who was driving a van carrying four children when it crashed on Highway 33 — causing the death of her 9-year-old stepson — was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
1600kush.com
Cushing man jailed on marijuana charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man who allegedly attempted to sell marijuana inside a convenience store in Cushing has been jailed on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment this afternoon on a felony drug charge. If convicted of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, Patrisio Alvarez Villalpando, 39, whose first...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
