The 26th Annual Ponca City Veterans Day Parade was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:45 am and was the largest in the parade’s history with approximately 100 floats. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall was Medal of Honor recipient Dwight W. Birdwell. Birdwell was amongst the first U.S. soldiers to engage with the enemy during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He received the Silver Star for valor during…

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO