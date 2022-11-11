ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City Main Street celebrated the local ladies with a Ladies Night

Body On Nov. 4, the Ponca City Main Street team put together a Ladies Night on Grand, with the help of local businesses. The local businesses that hosted ladies night had treats, deals, sips, and specials to offer to the ladies of Ponca City. Nearly 20 local businesses participated, including...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Local business owners restore historic stone barn

Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
PONCA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
MIAMI, OK
ocolly.com

Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale

When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Veterans Day parade and celebrations held on Nov. 5

The 26th Annual Ponca City Veterans Day Parade was held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:45 am and was the largest in the parade’s history with approximately 100 floats. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall was Medal of Honor recipient Dwight W. Birdwell. Birdwell was amongst the first U.S. soldiers to engage with the enemy during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He received the Silver Star for valor during…
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man held on drug trafficking charges

NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for David Michael James, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. James is facing felony counts of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful possession of a DS with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Ponca...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man gets 23-year prison term for fatal stabbing of wife

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted fatally stabbing his wife on the night she was working as a prostitute in Stillwater, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, followed by 17 years of probation, as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man jailed on marijuana charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man who allegedly attempted to sell marijuana inside a convenience store in Cushing has been jailed on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment this afternoon on a felony drug charge. If convicted of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, Patrisio Alvarez Villalpando, 39, whose first...
CUSHING, OK

