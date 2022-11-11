Read full article on original website
Renewable energy will need more investment, or Africa will stay dependent on fossil fuels
Renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaics and onshore wind power can help sub-Saharan Africa meet its energy requirements from sources that have lower emissions than fossil fuels. Currently, the sub-continent gets 0.01% of its energy supply from wind, 2% from solar, about 4%-5% from geothermal, 17% from hydro and...
Apple will source iPhone and Mac chips from the US and Europe
Apple’s A-series and M-series chips that power the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are still the industry leaders everyone is chasing. The company isn’t done making new iterations of these complex System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, with each year set to deliver a new version. But manufacturing enough to meet demand might be challenging, with the iPhone 14’s A16 chip being the best example of that.
Russian spying in Europe dealt 'significant blow' since Ukraine war, MI5 chief says
Russia's ability to spy in Europe has been dealt the "most significant strategic blow" in recent history after coordinated expulsions of diplomats since the invasion of Ukraine, with a hundred diplomatic visa requests refused in the UK alone in recent years, according to the head of the UK's security services, MI5.
Fresh leak erupts as NASA fuels moon rocket for launch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fueled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
FTX's Bahamas unit files for bankruptcy in New York
FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas-based unit of the recently collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
Cummins, Tata Motors team up for hydrogen internal combustion engines
BENGALURU, India — U.S.-listed Cummins Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India. Several automakers, including Tata Motors, are aggressively shifting towards greener forms of...
Elon Musk faces $56 billion court fight with heavy metal drummer
WILMINGTON, Del. — Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. This week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe — a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial...
New French law will require solar panels in parking lots
In 2020, France was the only EU nation not to meet its obligations for the development of renewable energy, as it still relies primarily on nuclear power. Now, the French Senate has approved a bill that should increase that markedly, requiring parking lots with a minimum of 80 spaces to be covered by solar panels, according to Public Senat.
