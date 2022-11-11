ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Apple will source iPhone and Mac chips from the US and Europe

Apple’s A-series and M-series chips that power the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are still the industry leaders everyone is chasing. The company isn’t done making new iterations of these complex System-on-Chip (SoC) designs, with each year set to deliver a new version. But manufacturing enough to meet demand might be challenging, with the iPhone 14’s A16 chip being the best example of that.
CNN

Russian spying in Europe dealt 'significant blow' since Ukraine war, MI5 chief says

Russia's ability to spy in Europe has been dealt the "most significant strategic blow" in recent history after coordinated expulsions of diplomats since the invasion of Ukraine, with a hundred diplomatic visa requests refused in the UK alone in recent years, according to the head of the UK's security services, MI5.
Autoblog

Cummins, Tata Motors team up for hydrogen internal combustion engines

BENGALURU, India — U.S.-listed Cummins Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India. Several automakers, including Tata Motors, are aggressively shifting towards greener forms of...
Autoblog

New French law will require solar panels in parking lots

In 2020, France was the only EU nation not to meet its obligations for the development of renewable energy, as it still relies primarily on nuclear power. Now, the French Senate has approved a bill that should increase that markedly, requiring parking lots with a minimum of 80 spaces to be covered by solar panels, according to Public Senat.

