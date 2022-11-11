Read full article on original website
Lakers still pushing to acquire a familiar trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help that they can get this season with the team getting off to an awful 3-10 start. If it was not for Dyson Daniels and a miracle Matt Ryan buzzer-beater, this Lakers team would be 2-11. Regardless, the New Orleans Pelicans still like their chances of getting a top pick in 2023.
Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 16 (Knicks Live to Upset Jokic-Less Nuggets)
The New York Knicks’ West Coast trip got off to a solid start on Tuesday night, as the team came back with a strong fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz and improve to 7-7 on the season. Now, the Knicks play the second leg of a back-to-back against...
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Wednesday, November 16)
Both teams that made the NBA Finals last season are in action on Wednesday, and they are playing the primetime matchups on ESPN. The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry are in search of their first road win of the season when they take on the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker. Phoenix took the first matchup between these two teams in the 2022-23 season, and guards Klay Thompson and Devin Booker had a heated exchange during that matchup.
Top College Football Odds and Best Bets Today (Predictions and Picks for Wednesday Night MACtion)
Weeknights in November are for MACtion. Us bettors are treated to a three game MAC slate on Wednesday with several teams vying to get to six wins and clinch a bowl berth. The tightest spread on the board is Miami (Ohio) traveling to face Northern Illinois as a small road underdog. The RedHawks need to win out in order to clinch bowl eligibility, can they win as small underdogs against a 3-7 Huskies team?
Redrafting the 2018 NBA Draft: Elite playmakers and modern bigs
The 2018 NBA Draft brought about a wave of new-age big men and elite offensive creators. Every now and then, we get a batch of rookies with the potential to define a generation. The 2018 NBA Draft provided us with just that. A handful of the league’s most dominant and exciting offensive engines. An MVP candidate, maybe two. And several “modern” bigs who showcase how much the league has changed.
Though both inconsistent for Miami Heat, Duncan is as key as Max
The Miami Heat have managed to sneak back to .500 on the season and that is great! However, it can be argued that they shouldn’t have allowed themselves to fall that far down in the first place. Either way it goes though, it has happened and now they are...
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 11
Week 11 offers several good matchups ripe for fantasy production. This week’s DraftKings lineup features a mix of high-floor options and upside plays. Picking the perfect DraftKings lineup is like winning the lottery. It’s very challenging to combine a mix of the best scorers at every position within a set budget. However, this doesn’t stop players from trying. It’s a fun alternative to regular fantasy football. Here’s a lineup for Week 11’s slate of games. Let’s get into it!
Justin Verlander has several teams other than Astros on his list
Justin Verlander might ultimately re-sign with the Astros, but the veteran ace is going to maximize his earnings in free agency. Houston Astros fans hoping for a quick resolution to Justin Verlander’s free agency are set to be disappointed. The 39-year-old right-hander knows other teams are interested in his services and is set to turn that leverage into a lucrative contract.
