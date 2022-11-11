Both teams that made the NBA Finals last season are in action on Wednesday, and they are playing the primetime matchups on ESPN. The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry are in search of their first road win of the season when they take on the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker. Phoenix took the first matchup between these two teams in the 2022-23 season, and guards Klay Thompson and Devin Booker had a heated exchange during that matchup.

1 HOUR AGO