Mccreary County, KY

KSP Release Identity Of Man Killed In Pulaski County Crash

The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze

A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
Child dies in Bell County house fire

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
KSP investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by truck

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. – One man has died after being struck by a vehicle in McCreary County. The Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. KSP troopers responded to the location at U.S. 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. KSP...
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items

ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’

Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
