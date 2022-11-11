Read full article on original website
The Kentucky State Police, London Post continue to investigate a fatal collision on West Highway 635 in the Since Hill area of Pulaski County. The crash happened Monday morning. Troopers say the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi driven by 66-year-old Fred Haste JR. of Bethelridge, KY, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA driven by 61-year-old Benjamin Durham III of Danville. Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Shane Bowling.
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze
A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
KSP investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by truck
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. – One man has died after being struck by a vehicle in McCreary County. The Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. KSP troopers responded to the location at U.S. 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. KSP...
Police Investigating Following The Discovery Of A Body In Clay County
Manchester Police Dispatchers have confirmed that a dead body was found in Clay County on Saturday. The body was reportedly found near Paw Paw. They did not release any further details.
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
Riot at detention center in Adair under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Knox County house fire injures 1 person, dog missing
One person is in critical condition and their dog is missing following a house fire in northern Knox County.
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items
ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
A woman's remains were found in rural Grainger County in 1996. It would take more than 20 years before authorities could say for certain who she was.
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’
Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
