Woodbridge, VA

WUSA9

1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter

The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
Inside Nova

Centreville man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor's dog

A Centreville man has been charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog. At 9:47 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, for the reported shooting. Officers found the owner outside next to his 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix that had been shot, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
WTOP

Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner

Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Credit Card Chicanery

A Stafford man was jailed on Friday after he was recognized in surveillance video using purloined credit cards. On November 11th Deputy J.D. Hurt responded to a credit card theft complaint in North Stafford. The victim relayed she had lost her wallet, containing several credit cards, earlier in the day. A few hours after losing the wallet, the victim received notifications her poached credit cards were used at the Austin Park Wawa and the Domino’s Pizza across the street.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Shore News Network

Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park

Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

