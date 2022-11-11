Read full article on original website
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old charged for shooting of teen girl at Woodbridge school carnival
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged for a shooting in April that wounded a 14-year-old girl at a school carnival in Woodbridge, Virginia. According to Prince William County Police, the 16-year-old from Triangle, Virginia, who has not been identified, was charged in the shooting on Wednesday. Police...
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
NBC Washington
Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter
The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
Inside Nova
Centreville man arrested for shooting and killing neighbor's dog
A Centreville man has been charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog. At 9:47 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, for the reported shooting. Officers found the owner outside next to his 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix that had been shot, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
WUSA
2 hospitalized in shooting at Chevy Chase Clyde's restaurant; suspect is still on the loose
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible.
Police arrest suspect in April shooting of 14-year-old girl at school carnival in Woodbridge
This week, the Prince William County Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection a shooting that occurred at a school carnival in April.
Virginia man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Fairfax County charged
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with two felonies after fatally shooting a neighbor's dog during an argument near an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia, officials said. The two neighbors were in the breezeway of an apartment complex with their respective dogs in the 5100 block...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed north on Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control and crossed the median into southbound traffic. The truck hit a 2018 Ford Escape, and then hit a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.
WTOP
Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner
Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
Police investigate alleged homicide in Dumfries on Saturday morning
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries early Saturday morning.
Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Arlington Police charge teen with DUI, involuntary manslaughter following fatal crash
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police Department has charged a teenage boy with DUI and involuntary manslaughter following a fatal collision in the Rock Spring neighborhood early Friday morning. Around 12:29 a.m. on Friday, officers were sent to Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard for the report of...
fox5dc.com
Man taken into police custody in Fairfax County dies after suffering medical emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who was taken into police custody for running into traffic on Thursday night in Fairfax County, died while being taken to a hospital, according to investigators. Fairfax County Police say around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to several calls for a man acting disorderly and...
staffordsheriff.com
Credit Card Chicanery
A Stafford man was jailed on Friday after he was recognized in surveillance video using purloined credit cards. On November 11th Deputy J.D. Hurt responded to a credit card theft complaint in North Stafford. The victim relayed she had lost her wallet, containing several credit cards, earlier in the day. A few hours after losing the wallet, the victim received notifications her poached credit cards were used at the Austin Park Wawa and the Domino’s Pizza across the street.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park
Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
