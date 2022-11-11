Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO