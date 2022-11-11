Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Dare County announces Thanksgiving closures and trash collection changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
WITN
Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The main highway on the Outer Banks remains open, despite Nicole. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced minor ocean overwash on Highway 12 along with some blown sand in Hatteras and Ocracoke. DOT crews have cleared the road...
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
islandfreepress.org
New design for Slash Creek Bridge unveiled at public meeting
Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and engineering firm Stewart were on hand at a public meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the new plans for the Slash Creek Bridge replacement, formally known as Hatteras Village’s Bridge No. 8. The open house-style meeting garnered dozens of...
islandfreepress.org
Sara Lee Styron
HATTERAS — Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19, 1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron, and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Releases Video of Meeting Held to Discuss Local Response to Opioid Crisis
Dare County has released a video of a meeting that was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to discuss the local community’s plans to address the ongoing opioid crisis through the use of national opioid settlement funds that have been allocated to the county. The meeting—which...
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
NC girl fighting for her life after being hit by SUV at Outer Banks
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
islandfreepress.org
Joseph Wesley Daniels
May 4, 1976 – November 7, 2022. Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the...
islandfreepress.org
Vaccination clinic for pets will be held at the Avon Fire Station on November 23
Local organization Coastal Humane Society and the Roanoke Island Animal Clinic are sponsoring a vaccination clinic at the Avon Fire Station on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Cats and dogs are both welcome. The cost for cats is $18 which includes rabies and the FVRCP vaccine....
islandfreepress.org
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023
Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
Comments / 0