Dare County, NC

islandfreepress.org

Dare County announces Thanksgiving closures and trash collection changes

All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The main highway on the Outer Banks remains open, despite Nicole. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced minor ocean overwash on Highway 12 along with some blown sand in Hatteras and Ocracoke. DOT crews have cleared the road...
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

New design for Slash Creek Bridge unveiled at public meeting

Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and engineering firm Stewart were on hand at a public meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the new plans for the Slash Creek Bridge replacement, formally known as Hatteras Village’s Bridge No. 8. The open house-style meeting garnered dozens of...
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Sara Lee Styron

HATTERAS — Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19, 1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron, and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Joseph Wesley Daniels

May 4, 1976 – November 7, 2022. Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the...
WANCHESE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023

Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

