Dramatic footage shows moment LA County firefighters pull man from burning home in Lancaster
Dramatic video shows Los Angeles County firefighters pulling a man from a burning home in Lancaster. According to the county fire department, the fire broke out at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at a single-story home. The video shows firefighters breaking glass to get the man out through a window. He was reportedly taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
