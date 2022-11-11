ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Dramatic footage shows moment LA County firefighters pull man from burning home in Lancaster

 4 days ago

Dramatic video shows Los Angeles County firefighters pulling a man from a burning home in Lancaster.

According to the county fire department, the fire broke out at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at a single-story home.

The video shows firefighters breaking glass to get the man out through a window.

He was reportedly taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

