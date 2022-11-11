Read full article on original website
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for ...
ESPN
National title-winning Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA -- Steve Webber, who guided Georgia to a national championship in baseball and was the winningest coach in school history, has died at the age of 74. The university announced that Webber died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber posted a record of 500-403-1 over...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after ...
Watch: Stetson Bennett Shows Off Filthy Juke For Georgia's Second Touchdown
Stetson Bennett broke a Mississippi State defenders ankles on his way in for Georgia's second touchdown of the first half.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East
Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
saturdaydownsouth.com
It's about time, Alabama: It's too bad it'll be too little, too late
One bust, and it would’ve been the same old story. For the 11th time in 15 SEC games since the start of 2021, Alabama found itself in a 1-score game in the 4th quarter. In the 6th consecutive true road game, it was locked in that spot. For the 4th time this year, the game was about to be decided on an all-or-nothing play in the final minute. For the 2nd time in as many weeks, it was all down to Alabama defending its goal line.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach hints at officiating crew giving an 'homage' to Pac-12, speaks to reaching Georgia's level
Mike Leach didn’t say many specifics about the officiating in the loss to Georgia, but he hinted around the subject enough to understand his feelings. About the 45-19 loss to Georgia, Leach told reporters after the game that State left 2 obvious scores, but overall did more good things than bad.
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat Ole Miss
Nick Saban and Alabama won their 8th game of the season Saturday after the Tide defeated the Rebels 30-24. It sure wasn’t pretty at times, but after last week’s loss to LSU, Saban and company will certainly take it. Quarterback Bryce Young really stepped up for the Crimson Tide’s offense. Young completed 21-of-33 for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Alabama’s offensive unit.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart roasted on social media for 2nd quarter clock management at Mississippi State
Georgia was basically cruising in its game at Mississippi State on Saturday night. But some curious play calling late in the 2nd quarter have changed the complexion of the game. MSU kicked a FG to cut Georgia’s lead to 17-6 with 51 seconds to play in the opening half.
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin goes off on loss to Alabama: 'I don't give a s--- about how many yards we had'
Ole Miss’ hopes of winning the SEC West were shattered Saturday. The Rebels lost 30-24 to Alabama in a game in which they played well enough to win. Instead, it was the Crimson Tide who stopped a late Ole Miss drive to get the win and end the Rebels’ 14-game home winning streak.
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
fox5atlanta.com
Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown
The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
Buford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
