ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Accrington hope to welcome back Korede Adedoyin

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9tKt_0j7RWGEn00

John Coleman hopes to have Korede Adedoyin back in his Accrington squad for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The forward has been sidelined with injury since September 3 but scored for the under-23s on Wednesday and is nearing a first-team return.

Ryan Astley is a doubt for the match while Michael Nottingham and Josh Woods hope to return before Christmas.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Matt Lowe, Mo Sangare and David Morgan remain on the long-term injury list.

Wednesday will hope to have Fisayo Dele-Bashiru fit and available for the trip to the Wham Stadium.

The 21-year-old had felt something in his Achilles during his side’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat against Southampton, but trained on Friday and is in contention to start.

Wednesday will make late calls regarding Mallik Wilks (knock), Liam Palmer (ear infection) and George Byers (foot), with all three potential doubts.

Dennis Adeniran (knee) and Ben Heneghan (ACL) are still out long-term.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Neil Harris urges Lewis Walker to take cup form into league games

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has called on match-winner Lewis Walker to take his cup form into their league campaign. Walker scored the winner for the Gills two minutes from half-time to earn a 1-0 win for his side against AFC Fylde in their FA Cup first-round replay. The 23-year-old has...
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Celtic’s Callum McGregor keen to step up recovery on Australia tour

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is stepping up his bid to return from injury during the club’s tour to Australia. The midfielder has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the Champions League match away to RB Leipzig at the start of October. However, he was pictured running with...
newschain

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in gasoline fire

Jay Leno has suffered “serious burns” but said he is doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. The...
BURBANK, CA
newschain

Former Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill retires from football aged 36

Former Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill has announced his retirement from football. The 36-year-old had been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in the summer and has now called time on his playing career. Cahill progressed through the Aston Villa academy and, after his professional debut in 2004, spent...
newschain

Israeli-linked tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman, amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials said. The attack on Liberian-flagged tanker Pacific Zircon reportedly happened on Tuesday night. The ship is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

20mph speed limits have little impact on road safety – study

Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. Researchers analysed data from before and after the limit was introduced on 76 roads in central Belfast in 2016. The study found “little impact on long-term outcomes” in the city. Comparisons...
newschain

FAW boss Noel Mooney: World Cup a game-changer for Welsh football and the nation

Football Association of Wales boss Noel Mooney has declared the World Cup a “game-changer” for Welsh football and the country itself. Skipper Gareth Bale and company arrived in Qatar in the early hours of Wednesday morning for Wales’ first appearance at a World Cup since 1958. Wales...
newschain

Documentary filmmaker gives evidence at Weinstein trial

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, has given evidence at the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein. Ms Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes in the witness box at the Los Angeles courtroom before a lunch break on Monday, becoming the fourth woman Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting to give evidence at the former movie magnate’s trial.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

As inflation soars to 41-year high, what can households do to cope?

The surging cost of living is pushing more and more households towards breaking point as soaring fuel bills sent inflation to its highest level in 41 years. Combined with eye-watering price rises across a range of food items, consumers are facing soaring costs at every turn. What lies ahead and...
newschain

Brazilian president-elect pledges ‘big fight against deforestation’

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to fight deforestation as he made a series of public appearances and attended meetings at the UN climate summit in Egypt. Mr da Silva, who in the past year has made an extraordinary political comeback after being convicted of corruption...
newschain

Surging energy bills send inflation to 41-year high ahead of autumn budget

UK inflation soared to a 41-year high of 11.1% last month as rocketing energy and food prices intensified the cost of living crisis, heaping pressure on the Chancellor ahead of his autumn Budget on Thursday. October’s rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was worse than expected, hitting the highest...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy