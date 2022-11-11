Read full article on original website
Iran has 'ambitions' to kidnap or kill Britons it sees as 'enemies of the regime', the boss of MI5 warns
Iran has 'ambitions' to kidnap or kill Britons it sees as 'enemies of the regime', the boss of MI5 said as he warned of the 'very real' threats posed by hostile states. Director general Ken McCallum told how the Middle East country 'projects threat to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence services', revealing at least 10 such potential threats have been seen so far this year.
NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation
BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that a blast in Poland that killed two people was probably not an attack by Russia, but rather caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment. The two were killed on Tuesday...
Poland president: missile strike probably Ukrainian stray
Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has said there was no evidence to suggest a missile that landed in his country on Tuesday evening, killing two people, was an intentional attack or had been launched by Russia. “Most likely, it was a Russian-made S-300 rocket,” Duda said on Wednesday. But he...
Housing association boss faces pressure to quit after Awaab Ishak’s death
The housing boss in charge of a mouldy home which killed two-year-old Awaab Ishak is facing growing pressure to quit, as the social housing watchdog launched an investigation into possible “systemic” failings at the landlord he runs. The housing secretary, Michael Gove, was preparing to address parliament after...
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday there is “no indication” that a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack
Four Albanian nationals are arrested after 'two migrants landed illegally in Kent beach and were driven away by two men'
Four Albanian nationals have been arrested in connection with a beach landing in Kent on Monday. Two men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry after they allegedly drove off with two migrants who landed illegally in St Margaret's Bay. Both are suspected of being members of...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BERLIN — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says there will be more consultations this week and next on his calls for Ukraine and Russia to agree to a safety zone around Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been urging agreement on such a zone for over two months. Repeated shelling around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant has contributed to it being disconnected from the grid on several occasions and fueled fears of a potential catastrophe. Grossi said Wednesday that the main issues under discussion involve military equipment and the radius of the zone. He said in Vienna that the IAEA’s proposal is “very feasible.”
