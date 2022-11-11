Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Budget-crafting legislative panel peppers Polis with plenty of questions on spending priorities
Legislators who sit on Colorado's budget-crafting panel pressed Gov. Jared Polis on his spending priorities, particularly on whether the governor's — and their own — prior commitments are sustainable. Polis on Tuesday shared his ideas about the state's 2023 spending plan to Joint Budget Committee, the legislative committee...
coloradopolitics.com
Ballot curing in Colorado: How does it work?
The result of Colorado’s highest profile election could come down to the thousands of ballots provisionally rejected over signature discrepancies — but there's a still way for those ballots to be counted. In Colorado, voters can “cure” their ballots to allow their vote to be counted if they...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals
Six local leaders and one company were honored Tuesday with the announcement of the annual Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals. Each year since 2015, the governor of Colorado has bestowed the medals upon citizens and organizations that inspire excellence and public service. The medals are the state's highest honor recognizing significant contributions to communities across Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
SENGENBERGER | Colorado GOP must learn right lessons
For Colorado Republicans, last Tuesday’s “blood moon” symbolized a political bloodbath — and a clean sweep statewide for Colorado Democrats in the midterms. Nationally, the GOP’s much-anticipated red wave collided with a giant blue wall. No matter what happens in next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber. Republicans will hold the majority in the U.S. House, but at best by an estimated three-vote margin.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
coloradopolitics.com
PODIUM | Colorado GOP let anger eat its soul
"What happened on Tuesday in Colorado was an extinction-level event," one of my political strategist friends texted me late last week. From the Republican electoral perspective, he's not wrong. Yet, the sun will rise tomorrow morning, and our mountains will still anchor technicolor sunsets. This place we love is still...
coloradopolitics.com
Sliver of hope for a better water year in 2023, observers say
While a third year of warmer and drier conditions through the winter is likely, there's a sliver of hope that cooler and wetter conditions could develop by summer 2023. That's the best news possible for Colorado's water watchers at Tuesday's meeting of the Water Availability Task Force, a coalition of state and federal water officials and Colorado water providers.
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Smooth elections mean conspiracies may be behind us
We can’t say we’ve seen election workers in full-body armor or doing any fancy martial arts moves. But they’ve learned a thing or two on how to react to emergency situations along with simple de-escalation tactics. A new state law makes it unlawful to threaten, coerce or intimidate election officials, and interfere with duties or retaliate.
coloradopolitics.com
Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries
The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
coloradopolitics.com
Report: Growing job force, less savings for Coloradans in the third quarter
Colorado continued to see a growing job force in the third quarter, according to a report released Tuesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Colorado’s employment in September increased by 4.1% year over year, the 16th best...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's extensive use of confidentiality agreements costs millions, silences whistleblowers
With increasing frequency, Colorado is mandating its employees — some of them whistleblowers calling out misconduct or malfeasance — sign non-disclosure clauses in any financial settlement they make with the state, effectively silencing them from ever letting anyone know what happened in their cases, according to interviews and dozens of records reviewed by The Denver Gazette.
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Jared Polis names House Speaker Alec Garnett as new chief of staff
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday named outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett as his new chief of staff, effective Jan. 1. Garnett will replace Lisa Kaufman, who has been with Polis for 15 years, dating back to his days in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kaufman was among Polis' first hires in 2007 in his first congressional bid and served as his chief of staff while he represented Congressional District 2, which includes Boulder.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Latinos voted for Democrats in dominant fashion, exit poll shows
Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly backed Democratic candidates this election, contributing to the failure of the so-called “red wave” in the state. The Colorado Latino Exit Poll found that 72% of respondents voted for Democrats in congressional races — including in the new 8th Congressional District that has a nearly 40% Latino population. In CD 8, 75% of respondents supported Democrat Yadira Caraveo over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. Caraveo narrowly defeated Kirkmeyer by fewer than 2,000 votes, or 0.73 percentage points.
coloradopolitics.com
State auditor finds nine state departments illegally withholding cash reserves
The Colorado State Auditor reported today nine state departments have exceeded the amount of cash revenue from fees that they're allowed to retain. These funds, part of the departments' "uncommitted reserves," total $16.4 million across 18 separate cash funds. The auditor's report was presented Monday morning to the joint Legislative...
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | Investing in tomorrow's ag veterinarians
One of the veterinarians we use periodically has been practicing for 55 years. He’s a gem, a wealth of information, and has enthusiastically complimented every meal I’ve ever fed him. He works hours that agree with a man who has scribbled DVM behind his name since the Lyndon B. Johnson administration. There is no replacing him, either figuratively or literally.
coloradopolitics.com
Shannon Bird, Emily Sirota appointed to influential budget committee
House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie on Sunday appointed Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and Emily Sirota of Denver to the Joint Budget Committee, the panel responsible for shaping Colorado's state budget. “It’s certainly bittersweet for me to leave the budget committee, but with these two lawmakers stepping up, I know it’s...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: New thinking for shrinking schools
What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado rolling out new plan to address Alzheimer's disease and dementia
The state health department is rolling out a new five-year plan in an effort to address the impacts of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia for Coloradans. Measures in the plan aim to reduce the risk of developing dementia and promote early detection of the disease, a news release from the Colorado Department of Public Health an Environment said on Monday.
Comments / 0