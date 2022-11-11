ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Men's Health

This ‘Openly Autistic' Triathlete Is Crushing Ironman Competitions

Sixty-one million Americans—one in four of us!—live with some form of what’s usually called a disability. Men's Health talked to nine people who show that the things that might have once held them back have only unleashed their potential. Read more here. I HAVE A FAVORITE SHIRT...
Men's Health

This Champion Bodybuilder Can Do a Backflip in His Wheelchair

Sixty-one million Americans—one in four of us!—live with some form of what’s usually called a disability. Men's Health talked to nine people who show that the things that might have once held them back have only unleashed their potential. Read more here. I’M A BODYBUILDER. Yes, you...
Men's Health

The Hip Hinge Will Be the Bedrock of Your Biggest Lifts

Chris Duffin Teaches the Perfect Deadlift | Men’s Health Muscle Chris Duffin Teaches the Perfect Deadlift | Men’s Health Muscle. This is Your Quick Training Tip, a chance to learn how to work smarter in just a few moments so you can get right to your workout. ONE...
Men's Health

The On Running Cloudmonster is the Only Workout Trainer You Need

You might have noticed that On Running shoes are everywhere. Understandably, people are wearing the Swiss brand’s shoes to the gym, to the track and to the mountains. But they also seem to be everywhere else, too. Jeff in accounts wears them to the office on dress-down Fridays, that woman you always see on the train in the morning is wearing them for the commute, even the groovy liberal arts professor at university has assimilated Ons into their bookish wardrobe. Not long ago, the same could have been said for Allbirds, but they’ve flown the coop. Everyone’s on On, and the Cloudmonster is the best of the bunch.

