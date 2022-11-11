You might have noticed that On Running shoes are everywhere. Understandably, people are wearing the Swiss brand’s shoes to the gym, to the track and to the mountains. But they also seem to be everywhere else, too. Jeff in accounts wears them to the office on dress-down Fridays, that woman you always see on the train in the morning is wearing them for the commute, even the groovy liberal arts professor at university has assimilated Ons into their bookish wardrobe. Not long ago, the same could have been said for Allbirds, but they’ve flown the coop. Everyone’s on On, and the Cloudmonster is the best of the bunch.

