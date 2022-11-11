Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
MedicalXpress
Study assesses environmental sustainability practices in dialysis facilities
Health care is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions that impact climate change. In fact, if the global health care sector were a country, it would be the fifth-largest emitter on the planet. And within health care, dialysis programs contribute disproportionately, with high resource consumption and waste generation. A recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology examined the environmental sustainability practices of dialysis facilities, providing insights into where improvements could be made.
MedicalXpress
Lack of computer access linked to poorer mental health in young people during COVID-19 pandemic
Cambridge researchers have highlighted how lack of access to a computer was linked to poorer mental health among young people and adolescents during COVID-19 lockdowns. The team found that the end of 2020 was the time when young people faced the most difficulties and that the mental health of those young people without access to a computer tended to deteriorate to a greater extent than that of their peers who did have access.
MedicalXpress
Target COVID-19 catch-up interventions for TB to vulnerable groups, advise scientists
Vulnerable populations in 45 high-burden countries worldwide must be prioritized in efforts to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tuberculosis (TB) care, according to new research published in BMC Medicine. Overall, as many as 195,449 children (below the age of 15 years), 1,126,133 adults (aged 15 to 64...
MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems: study
People who have had COVID more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Multiple infections have surged as the pandemic rumbles on and...
MedicalXpress
An innovative 'smart mask' with a use beyond pandemics
A group of researchers in the Madrid region have developed and patented a new smart mask with an innovative design that can monitor a wearer´s vital signs from up to 20 km away. And its inventors hope that these masks will serve both to combat the next pandemic and...
MedicalXpress
World at risk: How malaria, dengue could spread due to climate change
Up to 8.4 billion people could be at risk of dengue and malaria at the end of the century if emissions keep rising at current levels. But even in a best-case scenario in which we reduce emissions billions could still be affected. Felipe Colón, Technology Lead at Wellcome, wrote a...
MedicalXpress
Experts call for changes to UK health care system for people affected by bipolar disorder
A Southampton researcher working with Bipolar UK as part of a group of 26 world-leading experts has helped highlight how the health care system in the U.K. is failing millions of people affected by bipolar disorder, resulting in an average diagnosis delay of 9.5 years and inconsistent care. Known as...
MedicalXpress
High blood pressure linked to 22% greater risk of severe COVID, says new research
From early on in the pandemic it was apparent that older adults and those with underlying health problems were more likely to get very sick from a COVID infection compared with younger, healthier people. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most common conditions in the general population,...
MedicalXpress
Tracing the origin of Kampo, Japan's traditional medicine
Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been around for centuries. With a history of almost 3,000 years dating back to the early Zhou Dynasty, it has been incorporated into China's present medical system. The traditional practice involves the use of plants, animals, and minerals. It works on the principle of maintaining the delicate balance between "yin" and "yang"—the opposite but interconnected forces said to be at the core of all creation—to prevent diseases and maintain health. Originating in China, TCM is practiced widely today, including in Japan.
MedicalXpress
Childhood lead exposure tied to worse cognitive function in late life
Exposure to lead in childhood is associated with worse cognitive functioning in late life, according to a study published in the Nov. 11 issue of Science Advances. Haena Lee, Ph.D., from Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues used a nationally representative sample of U.S. older adults linked to historical administrative data from the 1940s to examine the long-term consequences of lead in drinking water on late-life cognition.
Smoking is back in candy-coloured disguise - and a whole new generation is addicted
The modern sweet shop has long removed from its window the screw-top glass jars full of gobstoppers and lemon sherbets that used to tempt kids to spend their pocket money on the way home from school. Instead, there is an array of slim boxes in a rainbow of bright colours. “Banana ice”, “pink lemonade”, “blueberry sour raspberry”, “cotton candy ice”, they are labelled.
Comments / 0