Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been around for centuries. With a history of almost 3,000 years dating back to the early Zhou Dynasty, it has been incorporated into China's present medical system. The traditional practice involves the use of plants, animals, and minerals. It works on the principle of maintaining the delicate balance between "yin" and "yang"—the opposite but interconnected forces said to be at the core of all creation—to prevent diseases and maintain health. Originating in China, TCM is practiced widely today, including in Japan.

3 DAYS AGO