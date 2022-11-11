Lindsay Lohan says she and Jamie Lee Curtis would be down for Freaky Friday if the opportunity came available. Curtis says that its absolutely something they would like to do but it isn't their movie. The actress was on the red carpet with Variety last night for Knives Out's sequel, Glass Onion. But, you knew the press couldn't let her go without asking about some old favorites. Lohan has heard her co-star's pitch for a Freaky Friday sequel and is digging the idea. In fact, she revealed that Curtis had emailed her while she was on set for this Holiday movie. Despite their apparent excitement for the project, Disney hasn't announced it yet. So, fans might have to will this one into being like they did for Hocus Pocus' follow-up this year. Fallon also joked about a Mean Girls sequel, but there hasn't been much movement on that front either. You can check out how Curtis responded to all that chatter down below.

