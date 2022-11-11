Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
ComicBook
David Harbour Talks Marvel's Thunderbolts: "We're the Losers" (Exclusive)
If the Avengers are Earth's mightiest heroes, the Thunderbolts are Earth's mightiest zeroes. At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the roster recruited to Marvel's Thunderbolts: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and team leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). In an exclusive interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast for his holiday action-comedy Violent Night — where Harbour plays an ass-kicking Santa Claus — the Black Widow star teased his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team of "losers."
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook
A Fan-favorite MCU Character Is About To Make Their Comics Debut
A fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character is about to make their first appearance in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, became a fast favorite for fans after debuting in Thor and returning in Thor: The Dark World, bringing a wry sense of humor to the epic superhero stories she existed within. Her role expanded in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and it's that series that seems to have set the stage for her debut in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy will show up in the second issue of Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series, hanging around Wanda Maximoff's magic shop.
ComicBook
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
ComicBook
One Piece Reveals the Real Reason Ohara Was Destroyed
One Piece has been making its way through the first major arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has dug into the ugly realities of why Ohara was wiped off the map! The final saga of the series has truly lived up to its moniker as the latest chapter have begun revealing some of the biggest mysteries of the manga overall that fans have been asking about for a long time. Thanks to Dr. Vegapunk's arrival, now even more of the truths behind it all have started to come to life as the Straw Has learn more about their world's mysterious history.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.
ComicBook
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down Iconic Role That Made John Travolta a Star
Henry Winkler became a TV icon in the 1970s thanks to his role as Arthur Fonzarelli on Happy Days. The Fonz is one of the most beloved characters in TV history, and he will forever be tied to Winkler's legacy as an actor. As it turns out, Winkler almost played another iconic, leather jacket-wearing character in the 1970s. Henry Winkler was offered the role of Danny Zuko in Grease, the character that helped make John Travolta a household name.
ComicBook
Prime Video Cancels Hit Series Before Season 2 Even Premieres
The hunt is officially over for Prime Video's Hunters. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced (via Variety) that the series will be ending after its upcoming second season, which will debut on the platform on January 13th. This comes almost three years after the series originally premiered, with the second season initially being greenlit in August of 2020. The series is created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele. Its first season debuted with a 65% positive critical average on Rotten Tomatoes.
ComicBook
Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Her Commitment to Freaky Friday Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan says she and Jamie Lee Curtis would be down for Freaky Friday if the opportunity came available. Curtis says that its absolutely something they would like to do but it isn't their movie. The actress was on the red carpet with Variety last night for Knives Out's sequel, Glass Onion. But, you knew the press couldn't let her go without asking about some old favorites. Lohan has heard her co-star's pitch for a Freaky Friday sequel and is digging the idea. In fact, she revealed that Curtis had emailed her while she was on set for this Holiday movie. Despite their apparent excitement for the project, Disney hasn't announced it yet. So, fans might have to will this one into being like they did for Hocus Pocus' follow-up this year. Fallon also joked about a Mean Girls sequel, but there hasn't been much movement on that front either. You can check out how Curtis responded to all that chatter down below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says Strategy Is to "Drive the Hell Out of DC"
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says that the company is poised to "drive the hell out of DC." In a new conversation with RBC, the executive is beyond excited for the future of the brand. A lot of things have changed for their outfit in the last few months. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been made co-heads of DC Films. Under their stewardship, Zaslav expects a new run of theatrical competitiveness. Under their new guidance, big name players like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and The Flash are a huge priority for the company. Zaslav has said as much in all his public comments to investors. Basically, expect to see the brand hit the ground running in 2023 with The Flash. Which, the CEO has been an especially large cheerleader for despite the legal situations surrounding the film's star. Check out what he had to say right here.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Playing Voldemort Again
The final entry in the Harry Potter series might have seen Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort being defeated by the titular wizard, but Fiennes isn't ruling out a possible return as the character, confirming with Variety that he'd be open to the opportunity. The seeming permanence of Voldemort's defeat in the franchise would make a return in any sort of sequel capacity seem unlikely, though the sprawling nature of the Wizarding World could possibly allow Fiennes to reprise his role in a spin-off opportunity, though with no confirmed plans of such an adventure, it's unknown where a return could happen.
Comments / 0