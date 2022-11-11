ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown doubles down that Finn Wolfhard is a ‘lousy kisser’

By Leah Bitsky
She’s kissing and telling — again.

Millie Bobby Brown doubled down on her past comments about her “Stranger Things” co-star Finn Wolfhard being a bad kisser while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair on Thursday.

“You exclaimed, ‘Kissing sucks!’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?” an interrogator asked the actress, who responded, “He is.”

A polygraph examiner then confirmed Brown, 18, was “telling the truth.”

The interrogator then asked the Emmy nominee, who looked anxious, whether Wolfhard, 19, has gotten any better at locking lips over the years.

“Not with me, no,” she replied, adding that she has not told him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU9HW_0j7RVbXj00
Mille Bobby Brown doubled down that “Stranger Things” co-star Finn Wolfhard is a bad kisser.
Vanity Fair/YouTube

When the interrogator noted that Wolfhard was going to find out once Vanity Fair uploaded its lie detector test video to YouTube, a visibly nervous Brown said, “That’s OK.”

Brown famously dragged Wolfhard’s kissing abilities in 2016 after sharing that she had her first kiss with him while playing love interests Eleven and Mike in the Netflix show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Corrn_0j7RVbXj00
The “Enola Holmes 2” actress looked anxious during the polygraph test.
Vanity Fair/YouTube

“I did have to kiss Finn,” she told Interview magazine at the time. “Finn reacted quite well and I didn’t. I felt really bad afterwards.”

Brown noted it was all part of the job, so she took it in stride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzCMF_0j7RVbXj00
Brown and Wolfhard have remained close friends despite her kissing jab.
Getty Images

“At the end of the day, it’s only acting, and it’s something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange,” she said. “It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I’d done it, I thought, ‘Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.’”

The dig at Wolfhard’s smooching didn’t affect their friendship, as the pair have remained extremely close while working on set together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWsCe_0j7RVbXj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMRj0_0j7RVbXj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065mor_0j7RVbXj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjtGA_0j7RVbXj00

“We’ve done this for nearly seven years,” Brown told Polygon in April about working with Wolfhard over the years. “And it almost is like a relationship that we always come back to after however long we’re filming. And we’re like, ‘OK, this is where the characters are now.’

“We can grow and do the scenes together. And we usually improv a lot, too, with those types of stuff. So yeah, it’s been really nice doing it with the same person for that long.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oxbe3_0j7RVbXj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QswCW_0j7RVbXj00

Brown was just 12 years old when she started acting in Season 1 of “Stranger Things,” while Wolfhard was a year older.

While Brown may not be into kissing her good friend, she definitely has no problem swapping spit with her real-life boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi . In August, the pair were spotted kissing in public and even sparked engagement rumors after Brown was seen rocking a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Page Six

Page Six

