Megan Fox, MGK share ‘Zelda’ Halloween costumes: ‘Looked into elf ear modification’

It’s dangerous to go alone … so they didn’t.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still celebrating Halloween , it seems, as the “Jennifer’s Body” star posted photos of the pair’s sexy “Legend of Zelda” costumes on Instagram Thursday.

Fox, 36, wore a red bodysuit, gold thigh-high boots and a skirt with slits up to her hips to transform into the titular video game character, with 32-year-old MGK cosplaying as Link, the Hylian who saves her.

“Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this,” Fox captioned some pics of herself with her fiancé.

She added, “@grimes let me know if you find someone,” referring to the musician’s previously expressed desire to have the procedure.

“Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences !” Grimes tweeted earlier this year.

While MGK didn’t appear to object to his future wife’s potential plans to alter her ears, Elon Musk, who shares two children with Grimes, wasn’t quite on board .

“The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside,” the Tesla CEO tweeted back.

As for fans of Fox, they were impressed by her and Kelly’s otherworldly Halloween attire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckze1V1j6jU

“Ok but like y’all slayed that,” one person commented. “You look f—king magical,” another said.

The engaged couple went to the Casamigos Halloween party as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Getty Images for Casamigos

The Zelda looks aren’t the couple’s first costumes of the season; they first stunned as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, with the “Bloody Valentine” rocker causing a stir by snorting “cocaine” off Fox’s breast. And their second costume was even more polarizing, with the duo posing as a twisted priest and sinner .

These “twin flames” sure don’t mind fanning the flames of controversy.