Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom summer concerts to include Shania Twain and Louis Tomlinson

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

The 2023 concert dates are starting to fill up with headlining acts at Blossom Music Center.

As more and more artists announce their plans for 2023, some have included a stop at the Cuyahoga Falls venue .

Blossom, nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park , is the summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra but it shares its famed amphitheater stage with traveling popular artists.

Youth orchestra: Firestone bass player takes talents to Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra for second year

The orchestra's plans for its 2023 summer performances include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, movie night performances of "Jurassic Park," "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" and "Disney: The Sound of Magic."

Blossom sneak peak: Live movie nights 'Jurassic Park,' 'Lord of the Rings' in Cleveland Orchestra's Blossom lineup

Guest soloists include pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein; along with performances by featured vocalists Audra McDonald and Capathia Jenkins.

The concerts by popular traveling bands and artists are run by promoter Live Nation , and the summer 2023 summer lineup at Blossom is expected to grow.

Here's who has announced plans to come to Blossom next summer so far.

Louis Tomlinson

Popular singer Louis Tomlinson has added a stop at Blossom Music Center to his Faith in the Future World Tour.

Tomlinson will be at Blossom on June 1. His other Ohio appearances include June 3 at the Icon Festival Stage in Cincinnati and June 6 at KEMBA Live outside stage in Columbus.

For more on the tour, visit louis-tomlinson.com .

Shania Twain

Country star Shania Twain will bring her Queen of Me tour to Blossom on June 30.

This is her only scheduled Ohio appearance in 2023.

For more on the tour, visit shaniatwain.com .

Matchbox Twenty

Matchbox Twenty will be at Blossom on June 13.

This is actually a makeup show for the band's 2022 tour date that was rescheduled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The band will also be in Cincinnati on June 16 at the Riverbend Music Center and in Toledo Aug. 4 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater.

For more, visit matchboxtwenty.com .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Blossom summer concerts to include Shania Twain and Louis Tomlinson

