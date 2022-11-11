Wichita Falls Police have identified the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash in Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive.

Investigators determined a Cadillac CTS as traveling east on Northwest Drive with two passengers.

Police say the Cadillac failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Loop 11 and was struck in the passenger side by a Ford Escape traveling north on Loop 11. The impact knocked the Cadillac into a power pole. The Ford rolled at least once and came to rest on its roof.

The front right passenger in the Cadillac, Maria Flores, 56, of Wichita Falls, was ejected from the vehicle and was dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac, 36-year-old Patricia Flores of Wichita Falls, is in critical but stable condition at United Regional Health Care. The two-year-old female passenger was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. The driver of the Ford Escape, 62-year-old Jefferey Dextraze of Wichita Falls, is in stable condition at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

WFPD reports that an investigation into the event is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Victims identified in fatal crash on Loop 11