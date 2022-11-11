Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
wach.com
Deputies searching for runaway Teen with medical condition
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 17-year-old with a medical condition, the office said late Tuesday night. Officials say the teen, Zaniyah Johnson, was last seen around her Joyce Street address in Sumter on Tuesday wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt, black and white plaid pajama pants with white bubble slides.
richmondobserver
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
wach.com
Richland One employee arrested after physical altercation with student
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Richland One employee has been arrested after an argument led to an alleged physical altercation with a student on Tuesday. According to the District and the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Shermanda Thompson, a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, got into a physical altercation with a student after the student refused to leave a classroom desk.
wach.com
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
wach.com
Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — One man was found dead after a police standoff following a domestic dispute at a West Columbia home Tuesday. Officials say one woman was rescued after an hours-long standoff at a house on the 300 block of Westgate Drive, which neighbors say began as a domestic violence incident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
wach.com
1 dead in West Columbia domestic violence shooting incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related shooting incident. According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher, a man is dead. Officials say around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive. A woman, who has been identified as...
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area. No other details were immediately available. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
wach.com
Coroner identifies man who was shot and killed in Comanchee Trail homicide
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm at 1035 Comanchee Trail (Riverbank Retreat Apartments), West Columbia in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia,...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Tuesday Headlines: Columbia man arrested for fatal shooting & Flu activity spreads across the state
Tuesday headlines: Richland county deputies arrest a man accused of a fatal shooting. DHEC reports a widespread of flu activity.
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
abccolumbia.com
Road blocked as West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing situation.
WIS-TV
Comanchee Trail death under investigation, victim identified
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the victim of the shooting on Comanchee Trail. Fisher said Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia was shot and killed on Nov. 14 around 1:30 p.m. at the Riverbank Retreat Apartments. Craft was shot multiple times...
wach.com
Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
wach.com
"They didn't die in vain:" Loved ones remember sisters killed one year later
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Otisha Mickens honored her daughters, Jazzmyne and Jaimey Green, one year after they were shot and killed in Lexington County. On Tuesday night, a vigil was put together at the Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, where the sisters were laid to rest. Family...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
wach.com
New details about Columbia Place Mall shooting incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports the area surrounding a Columbia area mall was secure after a shooting incident. Officials said the initial call for service came in at approximately 5:52 p.m. Deputies had the area secured around 6:00 p.m., they also said there were no injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 4 tractor trailers involved in Florence I-95 crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 156 on I-95 north, SCHP said. Traffic cameras showed traffic at a complete stop on the interstate. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, […]
wpde.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
Comments / 1