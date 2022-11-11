Read full article on original website
ODOT Wildlife Underpasses Are Effective, And Overpasses Are Planned; Licence Plate Sales Help Pay For Them
ODOT Wildlife Underpasses Are Effective: Friday, November 14, 2022 — Due to the pandemic, Oregonians missed out on two consecutive holiday seasons. This Christmas season, as many Oregonians hit the road, the Oregon Wildlife Foundation (OWF) wants to remind them that wildlife is also on the move. More than...
Check Out Which Money Measures Oregon Voters Supported Or Rejected On Election Day
Money Measures: Oregonians continued to express their support for local government spending measures and their willingness to open their wallets for them on Election Day despite a shaky economy, profound concerns about inflation, and cynicism about big government. An election analyst in Portland named John Horvick has shown that roughly...
To Assist Hospitals In Addressing The Rise In Paediatric RSV Cases, The Governor Of Oregon Issues An Order
Governor Of Oregon Issues An Order: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
Wlnsvey Campos Is Oregon’s Youngest State Senator
Wlnsvey Campos: On Tuesday, voters in Oregon chose Wlnsvey Campos, a Democratic state representative from Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. Campos is the state’s youngest-ever state senator. In addition, this marks the second occasion on which Campos has attained a political landmark connected to his age. Wlnsvey Campos...
Democrat In The 6th Congressional District Of Oregon, Andrea Salinas Was Elected
Andrea Salinas: Andrea Salinas, a Democrat, has been elected to represent Oregon’s 6th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman, was beaten by the state representative who had previously worked in the congressional staff. Salinas was one of two candidates running for...
Mark Meek Narrowly Wins The Oregon Senate Seat
Mark Meek: The Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the race for Senate District 20, which indicated that he and the Democratic challenger Mark Meek were nearly tied in the race, would swing in his favor as more mail-in votes were counted in the election that took place on November 8.
Oregon Democrat Endorsed By Joe Biden Was Defeated By The Republican Chavez-Deremer
Republican Chavez-Deremer: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican, is expected to defeat liberal Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. The Associated Press declared Republican Chavez-DeRemer the winner of the Oregon congressional race on Sunday afternoon, crowning her the state’s first Latina representative. Republicans need to pick up...
