New Jersey State

Daily Mail

America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
Seacoast Current

Gas Prices Back Up but Not for Long, Analyst Says

Gas prices that dropped in recent weeks have jumped an average of 22 cents in the past week on the Seacoast, but it's only a temporary situation. The average price of regular in New Hampshire was $3.72 Wednesday, according to AAA Northern New England's survey of gas prices, compared to $3.50 a week ago and $3.39 a month ago. It's a similar situation in Maine, where the average price is $3.89 versus $3.65 a week ago and $3.52 a month ago.
Markets Insider

The stock market is poised for a significant year-end rally because 'inflation is basically over', Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says

Jeremy Siegel said "inflation is basically over" on Thursday after October's CPI report showed lower-than-expected inflation. Siegel said investors should expect a significant year-end rally in the stock market as investors recalibrate their Fed expectations. "There's still a chance we can avoid a hard landing if the Fed pivots in...
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
KVCR NEWS

There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report

People around the world are living longer and having fewer children. Those are just a few of the trends the United Nations described in a report on the world's population. While the average life expectancy is projected to rise from 72.98 in 2019 to 77.2 in 2050, the rate of growth will continue to slow down across the globe, according to the report released Tuesday.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Fox News cuts away from 2024 announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception

Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
Action News Jax

Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index...
CNN

Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer

In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked...
KVCR NEWS

It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting

For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
